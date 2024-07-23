CEO Coaching International Appoints Former Perfect Keto CEO and Grasshopper CMO Mike Morris as COO to Propel Strategic Growth

MIAMI, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, proudly announces the appointment of Mike Morris as Chief Operating Officer.

Morris steps into this pivotal role with the mission of enhancing the firm's operational infrastructure to support accelerated growth. He will streamline processes, implement effective tracking systems, and work with management to ensure that all functional areas, including sales, marketing, and client engagement, meet and exceed targets.

Mike Morris, Chief Operating Officer at CEO Coaching International.

A former client of CEO Coaching International, Morris brings an impressive background in operations, marketing, and high-volume customer acquisition in SaaS and eCommerce. He has a proven track record of driving highly profitable, multi-year, 20%+ annual growth in the companies he has led and founded.

Most recently, Morris was the Co-Founder and COO of SuperFat, an omni-channel Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) Keto snack brand. There, he spearheaded the growth of the direct-to-consumer, Amazon, and retail channels, scaling the company organically and through savvy strategic acquisitions. When SuperFat merged with Perfect Keto in 2021, Morris took the reins as CEO of Perfect Keto.

Previously, as the CMO at Grasshopper, "The Entrepreneur's Phone System," Morris tripled the customer acquisition rate and doubled revenue within three years by relentlessly optimizing existing sales channels and introducing new ones. This remarkable growth culminated in Grasshopper's acquisition by Citrix for over $170M.

"I've known Mike Morris for a long time, first as a client and more recently as a consultant, and I am thrilled to welcome him as our new COO," said CEO Coaching International Founding Partner and CEO Mark Moses. "Mike is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of achieving extraordinary growth through disciplined execution. Adding Mike to our expanding world-class team is a crucial next step as we continue our path to significant growth."

"I am incredibly excited to join CEO Coaching International and help more CEOs and entrepreneurs Make BIG Happen," said Morris. "Having experienced firsthand the transformative impact of the firm's coaching, I believe in the methodology and look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive further success for our clients and the organization."

Morris holds an MBA from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University and a BS in Nuclear Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He resides in the Boston area.

For more information about CEO Coaching International, please visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/contact/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 3,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average revenue CAGR of 31% (2.6X the U.S. average) and an average EBITDA CAGR of 52.3% (more than 5X the U.S. average). Learn more at: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

SOURCE CEO Coaching International