CEO Coaching International Client, StoneAge Inc., Acquires Breadware, A Leader in Industrial IOT Product Development

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, celebrates the acquisition of Breadware, Inc., a leader in Industrial IoT product development, by StoneAge Inc., a globally recognized innovator in the production and distribution of high-pressure waterjetting tooling and automated equipment to industrial clients.



While many companies are proceeding cautiously as the COVID pandemic unfolds, StoneAge has taken the opportunity to invest in technologies and products that will give them a solid, future competitive advantage. "Our vision is to be the world's leading provider of industrial cleaning robotics and automated systems, and the Breadware team will help us bring this to fruition faster. They have an exceptional product development team, and their expertise will help us continue to advance our industry with robotic products and a data platform that will help our customers perform work faster, safer and better," said CEO Coaching International client and CEO of StoneAge, Kerry Siggins.



Breadware's team of engineers have a strong reputation for helping their clients develop game changing IoT solutions across multiple sectors for companies like Target, Gates Corporation, OnePlus Systems and Caesars Entertainment. "We believe that thoughtful, well-designed industrial IoT products will make the world safer and more productive," said Ron Justin, Director of Connect Solutions for Breadware. "StoneAge has been a leader in the industrial cleaning industry for decades, and we believe we can help them achieve their vision and continue to assist their customers solve difficult cleaning, sanitation and automation problems."



Specifically, the Breadware team will continue to help StoneAge make Sentinel™ automation and data tracking technology for heat exchanger cleaning compatible with all existing StoneAge systems. "Their focus and expertise will help us bring automated solutions to market faster and allow us to better serve our customers in industrial facilities with the technology solutions of the future," added Kerry Siggins. "In addition, Breadware will continue to serve clients outside of industrial cleaning, which will expose us to new ideas and cutting-edge technology that we can incorporate into our products for the industrial cleaning industry."



Reflecting on mustering the vision and courage to act boldly to expand in the middle of an uncertain global economy, Kerry credited the guidance of her coach, CEO Coaching International Partner, Chris Larkins. Kerry commented:



"I've had several people ask me if I use an executive coach and if doing so has been helpful, especially in these crazy times. Chris has helped me tremendously, both personally and professionally, to keep a laser like focus on what's most important to me and my business. Because of his insight into team building, he has also helped me build an exceptional executive team that has been able to thrive, pivot and set ourselves up for new opportunities in these trying times. And he's the one person I can talk to about anything – which is something that all CEOs need: a trusted confidant who has 'been there, done that'."



On account of Kerry's boldness, we can expect multiple Breadware-inspired products to be added quickly to StoneAge's lineup – and for StoneAge to distinguish itself as a technology leader in industrial cleaning, sanitization and safety. It is precisely the competitive advantage that will continue to spur StoneAge's growth, and make it an even more highly valued partner of the world's largest industrial companies and communities.



About CEO Coaching International



CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 600 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com



