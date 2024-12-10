CEO Coaching International Congratulates Client BCC Engineering and CEO Jose Muñoz on $230M Sale to Parsons Corporation

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is thrilled to congratulate its client BCC Engineering, LLC (BCC) and President/CEO Jose Muñoz on the company's sale to Parsons Corporation in an all-cash transaction valued at $230 million.

BCC, a portfolio company of Trivest Partners, is a full-service engineering firm that provides planning, design, and management services for transportation, civil, and structural engineering projects in Florida, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina, and Puerto Rico. The company is known for its innovative, best-in-class solutions for some of Florida's largest and most complex roadway and bridge projects.

In a press release, Muñoz said, "This acquisition marks a significant milestone for both of our organizations and represents a shared vision for the future of infrastructure in our communities. Parsons is a leader in the digitization of design and delivery of infrastructure, and this provides our team the opportunity to be at the forefront of the industry. Together we're unlocking the potential of transportation infrastructure for our customers and communities where we live and work."

"I'm proud to extend a BIG congratulations to Jose and the entire BCC Engineering team on this incredible achievement," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "This is what happens when great leaders and teams think BIG, stay laser-focused, and execute with precision. Jose has set the bar high, and we can't wait to see what amazing things he will accomplish next."

For more information about BCC Engineering, visit https://bcceng.com.

