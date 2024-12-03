CEO Coaching International Congratulates Client Keystone Western and CEO Norm Curtis on BIG Exit

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is thrilled to congratulate its longest-tenured client Keystone Western and Founder/CEO Norm Curtis on the company's BIG sale to TFI International, a well-respected leader in transportation and logistics across North America.

Keystone Western, a Manitoba-based logistics provider specializing in truckload and less-than-truckload services across Canada and the U.S., made the announcement in a video posted on LinkedIn. Curtis stated that as part of TFI International, Keystone Western now has access to new resources, expanded equipment, and a broader network. "This change will enable us to serve our customers better, reach new heights, and open exciting doors for our entire team," he said.

Curtis has been a client of CEO Coaching International since 2009.

"Norm Curtis has always thought BIG, and this acquisition by TFI International is a powerful testament to the extraordinary company he built," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "Norm's resilience, strategic vision, and commitment to the discipline and accountability that come with coaching have driven him to achieve remarkable success. Seeing our longest-tenured community member reach this milestone is an incredibly proud moment for all of us at CEO Coaching International. It's proof that when you think BIG, stay focused, and execute with discipline, extraordinary results follow."

"Congratulations to Norm on closing this incredible chapter. It's been a privilege to work with him and watch him lead with such heart and determination," said David Sobel, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International. "Through all the challenges he faced, his unwavering commitment to his family and his vision stood out. This isn't just about the exit—it's about the life he's built and the legacy he's created. I look forward to continuing to work with him in this well-deserved next chapter."

