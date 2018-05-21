CEO Coaching International Expands International Footprint By Adding Financial Expert in Canada

Bill Whitehead has been a successful entrepreneur for over thirty years. At twenty-two, Whitehead opened an award-winning restaurant franchise, ran it as the operating partner, and had a successful exit eight years later. Switching fields, Whitehead became one of Canada's leading financial advisor entrepreneurs. He recruited and trained a team that grew his financial advisory business into the number one region in the country. He later sold this business in stages as it had grown to over $2 billion in assets.

"Bill's deep history, phenomenal track record and strong reputation is well known," commented Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International. "We are thrilled to have found a great addition to our team who mirrors our culture and values."

CEO Coaching International is known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused Entrepreneurs in a data-driven and measurable way to meaningful exits. They coach over 160 entrepreneurs in 20 different countries. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for 4 years or more have experienced an average CAGR in revenue of 40.1% during their time as a client, more than four times the national average. Additionally, clients have averaged 210% growth in profit while working with the firm.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

