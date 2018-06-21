CEO Coaching International Hires Top University Graduate and Viral, Rapping Commencement Speaker

"Organizations that invest in top people get big results," commented Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International. "Herzog's appointment at CEO Coaching International serves as a testimony to our commitment to only hire the best."

Herzog graduated with a GPA of 3.95 and is the CSUF Alumni Association's 2018 Outstanding Senior. Because of her high academic and extracurricular performance, she also was a President's Scholar, the 2018 ASI Student Leadership Award winner, and Mihaylo College Executive Council's 2018 Outstanding Student. In 2017, she traveled to Washington, D.C., to intern at the nation's capital with the Cal State DC Scholars program.

"I decided to join CEO Coaching International because the company meaningfully improves the businesses and lives of CEOs, and I have a passion for entrepreneurship. I'm so excited to grow and learn about value creation, strategy, and leadership alongside the amazing coaches," says Rachel Herzog.

CEO Coaching International is known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused Entrepreneurs in a data-driven and measurable way to meaningful exits. They coach over 160 entrepreneurs in 20 different countries. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for 4 years or more have experienced an average CAGR in revenue of 40.1% during their time as a client, more than four times the national average. Additionally, clients have averaged 210% growth in profit while working with the firm.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

