CEO Coaching International Names Bain Partner Stanford Swinton as CEO to Drive Global Growth and Make BIG Happen

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the premier executive coaching firm for growth-focused leaders, has taken a bold step into its next era of global impact by naming Stanford Swinton as its new CEO.

Mark Moses, Founding Partner and co-creator of the Make BIG Happen System, will transition to Executive Chairman and focus on amplifying the firm's global reach and influence.

CEO Coaching International, the premier executive coaching firm for growth-focused leaders, names Stanford Swinton as its new CEO.

Since its founding in 2008, CEO Coaching International has become the trusted partner to more than 1,500+ CEOs and entrepreneurs across 100+ industries and 60 countries, driving average revenue growth of 2.6X and EBITDA growth of 5X compared to U.S. benchmarks. The firm recently celebrated its 85th client exit, representing a cumulative total of over $20 billion.

"The successes of CEOs working with CEO Coaching International and the Make BIG Happen System have proven that CEOs can achieve extraordinary success while creating the lives they've always dreamed of," said Moses. "Stan is the ideal leader to guide CEO Coaching International into its next chapter. His strategic vision and passion for empowering others perfectly align with our mission to help the world's most accomplished leaders Make BIG Happen."

Swinton brings a wealth of leadership experience in professional services and global operations. He joins the firm from consulting powerhouse Bain & Company, where he served as a Partner and Executive leading Bain's AI venture business, advising dozens of global clients.

Previously, Swinton played a pivotal role at last-mile delivery pioneer Deliveroo, leading global operations during the company's hyper-growth phase amidst the COVID crisis. He oversaw £4 billion in annual orders and 20 million customer contacts across 11 countries, culminating in Deliveroo's £5 billion IPO.

"I'm excited to join Mark and the team at CEO Coaching International as the firm continues to help the world's best CEOs and Founders achieve their biggest dreams," said Swinton. "Throughout my career, I've worked with executives worldwide to realize their business and leadership goals. While consulting helps businesses identify opportunities, coaching enables leaders to build the internal capabilities needed for sustainable growth in today's world. CEO Coaching International is uniquely positioned to lead the way—the results speak for themselves."

Swinton holds an MBA from the University of Oxford and a JD from George Washington University. He is a licensed member of the District of Columbia Bar Association. Currently, he serves as Chair of Well Grounded, a social enterprise that supports unemployed individuals from diverse backgrounds in developing skills for sustainable careers in hospitality.

For more information about CEO Coaching International or to connect with a coach for a complimentary one-on-one call, visit https://ceocoachinginternational.com/contact.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, the firm has coached more than 1,500+ CEOs and entrepreneurs across 100+ industries and 60 countries. Its coaches—former CEOs, presidents, and executives—have led businesses ranging from startups to over $10 billion, driving double-digit sales and profit growth, many culminating in eight, nine, or ten-figure exits.

Companies that have worked with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have achieved an average revenue CAGR of 31% (2.6X the U.S. average) and an average EBITDA CAGR of 52.3% (more than 5X the U.S. average).

Discover how coaching can transform your leadership journey at ceocoachinginternational.com.

SOURCE CEO Coaching International