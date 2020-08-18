CEO Coaching International Proudly Congratulates 25 Clients for Making This Year's Inc. 500/5000 Lists

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 300 of the world's top growth-focused entrepreneurs, is proud to congratulate all of its clients that made the prestigious Inc. 500/5000 lists this year. This annual list recognizes the country's top 500/5000 fastest-growing private companies and ranks them according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period.

#241 ShipMonk

ShipMonk is revolutionizing eCommerce order fulfillment by providing the most personal and attentive fulfillment and inventory management solution for today's global economy. ShipMonk's multichannel order fulfillment service and software enables SMBs to focus on building their brand and achieving next-level growth. ShipMonk has been on the Inc. 5000 list since 2018 and has experienced a 1,844% growth rate over a three-year period.



#303 B3 Group

B3 Group is a fast-growing Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) health IT firm providing end-to-end technology support services to the federal government and enterprise customers. This is their fourth year on the Inc. 5000 list with a three-year growth rate of 1,491%.



#437 GoLeanSixSigma.com

GoLeanSixSigma.com is a lean web-based company headquartered in Hawaii with team members all over the U.S. They were named one of Hawaii's 50 fastest growing companies in 2016 to 2020 in the Pacific Business News. This is their second time appearing on the Inc. 5000 list. They have realized 1,047% growth rate over the past three years.



#438 Essel Staffing

Essel Staffing works with real estate developers, investors and managers to comply with environmental requirements by performing environmental services and advising their clients based on the results of the investigation. This is Essel's first year on the Inc. 5000 list, having grown 1,046% over the last three years.



#1040 BKM Capital Partners

BKM Capital Partners acquires multi-tenant light industrial business parks and creates value through strategic upgrades, hands-on management, and adaptive repositioning. This is BKM Capital Partners' second year on the Inc. 5000 list, having grown 446% over the last three years.



#1202 DLP Real State Capital

DLP Real Estate Capital leads and inspires building wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. DLP generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its foundation. DLP has over $500 million in assets under management, and since its founding has closed over 8,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $1 billion. They have been on the list now eight years in a row, and have experienced a 377% growth rate in a three-year period.



#1260 TaskUs

TaskUs provides omni-channel customer care and back-office support. Their work with venture-backed companies looking to grow at an exponential rate is why TaskUs is appearing on the Inc. 500/5000 list for the 8th consecutive year in 2020. Over the past three years, TaskUs has realized a growth rate of 355%.



#1508 Hawke Media

Hawke Media is a full-service outsourced CMO based in Los Angeles, CA, providing the guidance, planning, and execution to grow brands of all sizes, industries and business models. They customize data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Hawke Media has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for three years, growing 292% in a three-year period.



#1556 Midway Dental Supply

Midway Dental distributes dental supplies for individual dentists and dental clinics. Midway Dental has been named on the Inc. 500/5000 list for the fifth year in a row with a three-year growth rate of 280%. The company nearly doubled their revenue over the last year to $74.3 million.



#1782 Praxent

Praxent is a digital innovation agency for financial services. They help financial services companies modernize their applications so they can remain relevant against born-digital competitors. This is their fourth year on the Inc. 5000 list, realizing a 240% growth rate over the last three years.



#1843 Barratt Asset Management

Barratt Asset Management specializes in the acquisition, renovation and management of apartment communities. Barratt delivers a wide array of real estate-related services covering acquisitions, due diligence, equity and debt financing, asset/property management, construction management and investor relations. They have been on the Inc. 5000 list since 2018 and have experienced a 230% growth rate over a three-year period.



#1899 Terra Exports

Terra Exports is a fast-paced, entrepreneurial, young and innovative fruit trading company that sources and delivers the freshest fruits from all over the world. Terra Exports has a global presence, from shipping their products to over 27 countries and across all 7 continents. This is their third year on the Inc. 5000 list, with a 222% growth rate over a three-year period.



#2018 Subsplash

Subsplash is an innovation leader in Fintech and mobile SaaS. As a design-centric company, they are dedicated to creating software experiences that inspire and delight their clients as well as the real people that use their apps every day. This is their first year on the Inc. 5000 list. They have grown 211% over a three-year period.



#2416 PowerPlay Strategies

PowerPlay Strategies designs and delivers results-generating performance incentives, customer development and entertainment programs for Fortune 1000 companies, involving destination travel, world-class sporting events, and high-end merchandise sales. This is the company's first year on the Inc. 5000 list, with a growth rate of 172% over a three-year period.



#2454 Integrity Staffing

Integrity Staffing Services was founded in 1992 and operates from four full-service regional offices in Ohio, providing high quality staffing solutions and expertise with direct hire, contract and temporary-to-hire services and payroll solutions. This is the first year for the company to appear on the Inc. 5000 list. They have had a 168% growth rate over a three-year period.



#2717 Carson Group

Carson Group offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. This is their fourth time appearing on the Inc. 5000 list with a three-year growth rate of 149%.



#2879 Watters International

Watters International was founded in 2010. In the past 10 years, their Austin group has sold single-family homes in excess of $1 billion. In 2015, they began opening branches across the United States and partnering with other successful agents and brokers, assisting them in duplicating their success. This is the company's fifth year on the Inc. 5000 list; they have had a growth rate of 138% over a three-year period.



#3259 Culmen International

Culmen International assists the U.S. government and private sector with the execution of international security initiatives, providing advisory services, program management support and acquisition, logistics, and training services. Culmen International has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list for an incredible nine times and has grown 116% over a three-year period.



#4157 Solstice Benefits

Solstice Benefits offers affordable dental and vision plan for individuals and families. The company is dedicated to the mission of improving the health of the people they serve, believing that world-class dental and vision health care coverage can help people to stay healthy. Solstice Benefits has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list eight times now since 2012. They have grown 83% over a three-year period.



#4479 SANTE Realty Investments

SANTE Realty Investments offers commercial real estate investment opportunities. This is SANTE's fifth year on the Inc. 5000 list. They have experienced 72% growth over the last three years.



#4519 Certent

Certent helps companies manage how they track grants, expenses and stock awards through internet-based software. Certent has been included in the Inc. 500/5000 list for an impressive nine times. They have grown 71% in the last three years.



#4601 24 Hour Home Care

24 Hour Home Care provides professional home caregiving services to seniors and those with developmental disabilities. 24 Hour Home Care is appearing on the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth consecutive year in 2020. Their three-year growth rate is 67%.



#4650 Have Lights Will Travel

Have Lights Will Travel is Nevada's premier mobile lighting contractor. Locally owned and operated, the company has been in business for over 35 years and specializes in commercial and industrial lighting maintenance and energy-efficient retrofits. This is their first year on the Inc. 5000 list, with a growth rate of 66% over a three-year period.



#4678 OutMatch

OutMatch delivers nearly 20 million scientifically proven employment assessments each year at over 200,000 client locations worldwide. 2020 is the first year OutMatch is appearing on the Inc. 5000 list. The company has grown 64% over the last three years.



#4848 Zipline Logistics LLC

Zipline Logistics is a digitally enabled, managed transportation partner located in Columbus, Ohio that specializes exclusively as a logistics provider in the consumer goods sector. Their purpose is to improve the lives of transportation professionals. Remarkably, Zipline Logistics has been listed on the Inc. 5000 nine times since 2011. They have had a 59% growth rate in the past three years.



CEO Coaching International is also honored to have been awarded a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth year in a row, ranking at #1909 with a three-year growth rate of 221.5%. It is CEO Coaching International's relentless focus on clients' growth that has enabled the company to be included in this list.



All CEO Coaching International clients have demonstrated outstanding performance and are significant contributors to the global business landscape. The coaching firm is honored to consistently provide innovative, client-centric solutions that enable high growth businesses like these to excel.



About CEO Coaching International



CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 600 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12834313



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE CEO Coaching International

Related Links

https://ceocoachinginternational.com

