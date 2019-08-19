CEO Coaching International Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 190 of the world's top growth-focused entrepreneurs, today announced that it has been recognized on Inc. magazine's 35th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. According to Inc., only four percent of companies achieve this honor for five consecutive years.

"Being recognized for five years in a row on the Inc. 5000 list is a tremendous achievement for the entire CEO Coaching International team," says Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International. "It is really a testament to our team's continued dedication to helping growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs achieve their business goals."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth rate of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. Additionally, the Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018 and accounted for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

About Inc. media

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions. For more information, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 350 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 20 different countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from $10 million to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

