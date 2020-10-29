CEO Coaching International Sees Record Attendance at Make Big Happen® Connections Virtual Forum

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 340 of the world's top growth-focused entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce record-attendance at its inaugural Make Big Happen® Connections virtual event.



Seventy-six CEOs from the firm's client portfolio attended the Oct. 27 forum to network with fellow CEOs and exchange business experiences.



"I was thrilled with the attendance at our first-ever Make Big Happen® Connections networking event. This engagement is a testament to the strength of our coach-client community," commented Founding Partner and CEO Mark Moses, "Make Big Happen® Connections is a place to get to know new thought leaders and tackle challenges. Thank you to all attendees. It was fantastic to see how many of you were willing to share personal stories, ask difficult questions, discuss roadblocks, and potential solutions with your fellow CEOs."



"Whether in-person or virtually, CEO Coaching International family members are making big happen to close out the year, no matter the external factors they face," said Moses. "We look forward to continuing this great event and getting together again soon."



Make Big Happen® Connections is CEO Coaching International's client-only online social event program that builds upon the success of the Wine & Learn series offered earlier this year by implementing new and improved ways for community members to connect.



"Magic is created when leaders share challenges, ideas to solve them, and have the courage to share personal details too. That's exactly what we saw in the first Make Big Happen® Connections session," said Partner and Coach Ramona Cappello, who organized the event. "Unprecedented times have created a unique opportunity for our community members, who have embraced the power of technology to connect. We're taking advantage of innovation and this newly developed forum to drive value for our clients. Thank you to all who were game to give it a try."

About CEO Coaching International



CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 600 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com



