CEO Launches Multi-State 'More Than a Background' 2026 Campaign to Remove Hiring Barriers for People with Criminal Records

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO) launches the "More Than a Background" 2026 campaign. Building on the success of its original effort, the 2026 campaign is a policy-driven, multi-state initiative to ensure justice-impacted people can access identification, meet basic needs, secure meaningful employment, and build economic independence.

"When people are given a fair chance to work, families stabilize, employers gain reliable workers, and communities grow stronger," said Simone Price, Director of Organizing at CEO. "Opportunity means that everyone who is working hard to rebuild after release, deserves a chance to participate in society."

The campaign unites partners and advocates across Michigan, Colorado, New York, Ohio, and Oklahoma to transform systems that block access to employment and essential resources.

In 2026, CEO and its partners will advance and support key policies, including Vital Documents Reform and Fair Chance Employment legislation. Policy priorities include:

CEO's policy agenda is driven by people directly impacted by the justice system. In late 2025, CEO surveyed more than 650 formerly incarcerated individuals nationwide. Results showed that 67% lost job opportunities due to their criminal record, 18% lost at least 11 opportunities, and 38% lacked essential identification upon release.

Originally launched in April 2024, "More Than a Background" began as a public awareness campaign addressing overreliance on background checks. "More Than a Background" 2026 builds on that foundation with legislative solutions to remove barriers to employment, identification, and economic stability—creating a clearer path to opportunity, dignity, and long-term success.

Click here to read the full release.

Contact:

Claire Gross, Sr. Manager of Public Relations

[email protected] | 646) 370-8292

SOURCE Center for Employment Opportunities