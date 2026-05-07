CEO of Best Friends Animal Society Announces Idaho and Montana as Fifth and Sixth States to Reach No-Kill

According to Data from the national nonprofit, the States are the First in the West to Reach the Milestone

KANAB, Utah, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Using the most current shelter data available, national nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society just declared Idaho and Montana as no-kill* states. The states join four other no-kill states, which include Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont, in saving every healthy and treatable pet in shelters in their respective areas.

"Not only are Idaho and Montana the newest no-kill states, but they are the first states in the West to save every healthy and treatable pet in shelters for a consecutive 12 months," said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. "Idaho and Montana achieving this milestone creates the kind of momentum that changes what people believe is possible. Not only do we celebrate these states becoming no-kill, but also the shelters, rescue groups, staff, veterinarians, elected officials, volunteers, donors and community members who committed to changing these pets' lives for the better."

Idaho reached no-kill at the end of January 2026, saving 93% of all pets in its animal shelters. In February, Montana followed with a save rate of 95%.

Both states demonstrated collaboration, a key factor in helping them achieve no-kill.

The final push for Idaho to reach no-kill was dependent on saving cats' lives, which was largely in part thanks to volunteer transport drivers. In addition to moving cats throughout the state, cats were frequently brought to both the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Salt Lake City, and Cat World at the Best Friends Animal Sanctury in Kanab, UT. These transports provided the cats with a safe place to land and better chance of being adopted.

In Montana, statewide collaboration also led to more pets' lives being saved. Each month, animal shelter and rescue group directors met to discuss any needs, upcoming events, legislative issues, and veterinary medicine updates. Their dedication to Montana's dogs and cats consistently comes back to a collaborative and solutions-oriented mindset. Whether that meant a rural shelter offering spay and neuter resources to a local rescue group in need, growing their knowledge through courses and online resources, or teaming up to transport pets to safety, Montanans unwavering dedication to the dogs and cats in their shelters led them to this historic milestone.

In 2025, both states received support for their commitment to positive lifesaving momentum by their Governors. First, Idaho Governor Brad Little proclaimed February 5 as Idaho Loves Shelter Animals Day. Just two months later, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte proclaimed April 9, as Montana Loves Shelter Animals Day. Best Friends applauds these critical initiatives that solidified each state's continued commitment to becoming, and now reaching, no-kill.

"Every day, Idaho and Montana demonstrate what's possible for animal sheltering in the U.S. The steps these states took to reach no-kill didn't happen by chance or by working alone. Their stories are clear examples of what happens when pet lovers, shelters, and rescue groups work together to save lives," said Castle.

Community action remains critical as Best Friends and its network of more than 6,000 shelter and rescue group partners work towards a time when no dog or cat dies in a shelter simply because they don't have a safe place to call home. Best Friends encourages everyone to get involved by adopting, fostering, volunteering, and advocating for homeless pets.

Best Friends' shelter data includes all of the nearly 4,000 shelters in the country. More than 80% of shelters in this report have collected and current data (12 consecutive months in the last 24 months), with the small remainder being estimated from historical and community data using a method approved by two independent peer reviews. Check out the organization's latest data HERE.

To learn more about what communities across the country need to save more pets' lives, visit Best Friends' Pet Lifesaving Dashboard.

*No-kill is defined by a 90% or greater save rate for animals entering a shelter and is a meaningful and common-sense benchmark for measuring lifesaving progress. Typically, the number of pets who are suffering from irreparable medical or behavioral issues that compromise their quality of life and prevent them from being rehomed is not more than 10% of all dogs and cats entering shelters. For any community to be no-kill, all stakeholders in that community must work together to achieve and sustain that common goal while prioritizing community safety and good quality of life for pets as guiding no-kill principles. This means cooperation among animal shelters, animal rescue groups, government agencies, community members and other stakeholders, all committed to best practices and protocols.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats in America's shelters and making the entire country no-kill. Founded in 1984, Best Friends runs lifesaving facilities and programs nationwide in partnership with more than 6,000 shelters and rescue organizations. From our headquarters in Kanab, Utah, we also operate the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary — a destination that brings our mission to life for thousands of visitors each year. We maintain the most comprehensive animal sheltering data in the country and make it accessible to the public — empowering communities with critical insights into the needs of their local shelters and how they can help. We believe every dog and cat deserves a home. And we believe that, by working together, we can Save Them All®.

SOURCE Best Friends Animal Society