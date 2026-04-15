New Data Shows Sharpest Drop in U.S. Animal Shelter Deaths Since 2020

Best Friends Animal Society Reports Four Million Dogs and Cats Found Homes in 2025

KANAB, Utah, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 34,000 fewer dogs and cats were unnecessarily killed in U.S. shelters in 2025 compared to the previous year, according to data unveiled today by leading nonprofit organization Best Friends Animal Society. This is the sharpest drop in U.S. animal shelter deaths in five years. Throughout 2025, four million dogs and cats in shelters found homes, moving the country closer to achieving no-kill*, which means saving every healthy and treatable pet.

While both dogs and cats had history-making years, it was a true breakthrough year for the dogs. From 2024 to 2025, the number of dogs killed in shelters decreased by 8.5%, which translates to nearly 20,000 additional dogs across the country that got out of shelters and into homes. This was the first time the number of dogs killed in shelters has decreased since 2020, when the COVID pandemic posed unprecedented challenges for shelters. Contrary to popular belief, adoptions from U.S. shelters declined in 2020 and still have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, an obstacle that shelters continue to face today.

The good news didn't just go to the dogs - 2025 was another record-breaking year for cats, too. Continuing the positive momentum from 2024, a record high of 83% of cats that entered shelters were saved in 2025. The number of cats killed in shelters is now at its lowest point in history, with Best Friends attributing much of this progress to community-based kitten fostering, community cat programs, and increased adoption demand from Gen Z.

"2025 was a turning point for animal sheltering in the U.S., and the data shows an undeniable momentum for the movement to end the killing of healthy, treatable pets in shelters," said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. "The number of no-kill shelters in this country is at an all-time high, with 68% of shelters reaching this milestone last year, and of those that are not yet no-kill, nearly half have fewer than 100 additional pets to get there. This progress didn't happen by chance or by working alone. This is a clear example of what happens when pet lovers, shelters, and rescue groups work together to save lives."

Collective action remains critical as Best Friends and its network of 6,000 shelter and rescue group partners work toward when no dog or cat dies in a shelter simply because they don't have a safe place to call home. Best Friends encourages everyone to get involved by adopting, fostering, volunteering, and advocating for homeless pets.

In pursuit of ending the unnecessary killing of dogs and cats in shelters and making the entire country no-kill, Best Friends maintains the most comprehensive and accurate dataset in the industry. By making this information publicly available, the organization empowers communities with critical insights into the needs of their local shelters and how they can help.

Best Friends' annual report on national shelter data includes all of the nearly 4,000 shelters in the country. More than 80% of shelters in this report have collected and current data (12 consecutive months in the last 24 months), with the small remainder being estimated from historical and community data using a method approved by two independent peer reviews. Check out the organization's latest data HERE.

To learn more about what your community needs to save more pets' lives, visit Best Friends' Pet Lifesaving Dashboard.

*No-kill is defined by a 90% save rate for animals entering a shelter and is a meaningful and common-sense benchmark for measuring lifesaving progress. Typically, the number of pets who are suffering from irreparable medical or behavioral issues that compromise their quality of life and prevent them from being rehomed is not more than 10% of all dogs and cats entering shelters. For any community to be no-kill, all stakeholders in that community must work together to achieve and sustain that common goal while prioritizing community safety and good quality of life for pets as guiding no-kill principles. This means cooperation among animal shelters, animal rescue groups, government agencies, community members and other stakeholders, all committed to best practices and protocols.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats in America's shelters and making the entire country no-kill. Founded in 1984, Best Friends runs lifesaving facilities and programs nationwide in partnership with more than 6,000 shelters and rescue organizations. From our headquarters in Kanab, Utah, we also operate the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary — a destination that brings our mission to life for thousands of visitors each year. We maintain the most comprehensive animal sheltering data in the country and make it accessible to the public — empowering communities with critical insights into the needs of their local shelters and how they can help. We believe every dog and cat deserves a home. And we believe that, by working together, we can Save Them All®.

SOURCE Best Friends Animal Society