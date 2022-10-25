CEO of Creatio Has Been Named One of The Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2022

The inaugural award recognizes executive leaders from some of the most transformative, impactful SaaS companies

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announces its CEO Katherine Kostereva has been named one of The Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2022 by The Software Report (TSR). The leaders on this year's list have demonstrated expert leadership in some of the most transformative, impactful SaaS companies in the industry.

The Software Report is a leading online publication that provides software market research and insights to over 49,000 software executives and professionals. The awardees of 2022 were selected based on thousands of nominations from colleagues, peers, other software industry professionals, and the TSR in-house industry research. TSR weighed the qual3ity and consistency of the nominations submitted on behalf of each candidate against the overall size and impact of the organizations they lead.

Under Katherine's leadership, propelled by the drive and mutual vision of the Creatio team for the future of the no-code industry, Creatio has grown into a global company with over 700 employees in seven offices around the world. Millions of workflows are launched on Creatio's platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients.

Creatio is recognized by top analyst firms, including Gartner and Forrester, and has some of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.

Katherine Kostereva is also a co-author of the No-code Playbook that was presented during a prominent virtual show on October 4, 2022. The online event featured a star guest, Steve Wozniak, the Silicon Valley icon and Co-Founder of Apple, and Creatio's customer Virgin Media O2 Business.

The Playbook is the result of the company's continuous focus on evangelizing the no-code approach and commitment to enabling its broad adoption. The 200-page hands-on guide takes a deep dive into building the no-code development process by business-led and fusion teams. The No-code Playbook helps organizations embrace efficient, lean, and iterative development by empowering non-technical professionals to deploy business applications without deep technical and coding skills.

