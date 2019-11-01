CEO of Creatio Katherine Kostereva Recognized in Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a leading low-code, process automation and CRM company, is excited to announce that its CEO and Managing Partner Katherine Kostereva was named one of the top 50 women leaders in SaaS by The Software Report (TSR) in 2019. TSR is a hub for the latest software news that evaluates thousands of nominations to determine the most influential figures in the industry.

The top 50 women leaders in SaaS for 2019 were chosen by TSR from 3,500 nomination submissions they received. The candidates were then evaluated based on a myriad of criteria including but not limited to company culture and company growth.

Katherine Kostereva has over 17 years of experience as co-founder, CEO, and Managing Partner of Creatio. With her exceptional leadership skills coupled with her dedication and a desire for excellence, Kostereva helped grow the company into a leading low-code, process automation and CRM business. She leads Creatio's team (formerly known as bpm'online) with the vision of creating a world where any business idea can be automated in minutes.

Creatio's low-code, process automation and leading CRM platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of companies in 110 countries around the world. Key analysts regularly recognize the company as a market leader.

According to TSR, CEO Katherine Kostereva "has tremendous corporate and industry insight," and "is always there for partners and clients to support and guide whenever needed" - notable traits that helped her land a spot as one of the top 50 women in SaaS. In addition to being one of the top 50 women leaders in SaaS this year, TSR also named Kostereva as one of the top 50 SaaS CEOs for 2019 as well.

"It is such an honor for me to be recognized as one of the Top Women Leaders in SaaS," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at Creatio. "Though many believe that female leaders in the SaaS industry are uncommon, I'm proud to be part of the powerful community of women leading SaaS businesses to success."

