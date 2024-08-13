CEO of Junior Achievement Worldwide and Renowned Leadership Coach Co-Author Revolutionary Guidebook for Aspiring Leaders

Amplify Publishing Group

Aug 13, 2024, 06:00 ET

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of Modern Achievement: A New Approach to Timeless Lessons for Aspiring Leaders, a new book co-authored by the CEO of Junior Achievement Worldwide, Asheesh Advani and bestselling author and award-winning leadership coach, Marshall Goldsmith.

"Modern Achievement: A New Approach to Timeless Lessons for Aspiring Leaders" is available now.
Modern Achievement provides a new generation of leaders a playbook for success, updating classic leadership manuals by Napoleon Hill, Brian Tracy, and Stephen Covey for a modern era. With contributions from young achievers and established leaders across the globe, the book offers thirty actionable lessons for personal and career advancement in an ever-changing world.

Praise for Modern Achievement has been pouring in from industry leaders and influencers. Dr. Jim Yong Kim, twelfth president of the World Bank, says, "This book is a must-read and destined to be a modern classic," while Mel Robbins, New York Times bestselling author and host of the award-winning Mel Robbins Podcast, calls the book "a revolutionary guidebook to success and leadership for the next generation."

Asheesh Advani is the CEO of JA (Junior Achievement) Worldwide, one of the largest NGOs in the world dedicated to preparing youth for employment and entrepreneurship. During his leadership tenure, JA Worldwide has been selected annually as one of the top 10 social good organizations in the world and has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Advani has spoken at the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, and the Young Presidents Organization.

Marshall Goldsmith is the founder of the Marshall Goldsmith Group and 100 Coaches. The inaugural winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Institute of Coaching at Harvard Medical School and a Thinkers50 Management Hall of Fame inductee, he has advised more than 200 major CEOs and their management teams. He is the author or editor of more than thirty-five books, including the classic New York Times bestseller What Got You Here Won't Get You There.

Modern Achievement is available now. To order your copy and find out more information about the book, including a press kit and additional resources, please visit modernachievement.com.

