CEO of Outcomes Rocket Unveils Game-Changing Marketing Assessment Tool

DORADO, Puerto Rico, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes Rocket, a renowned B2B healthcare marketing agency, is proud to announce the launch of a cutting-edge assessment tool designed to help companies understand and optimize their digital marketing efforts.

Saul Marquez, CEO of Outcomes Rocket, started with little natural marketing talent but has grown the business into a thriving seven-figure agency. His inspiring journey from humble beginnings to industry leadership has motivated him to share the framework that has driven these remarkable results for his business and all the clients it serves.

"Many businesses approach marketing very tactically," explains Saul. "Yet, to attain long-term success, adopting a strategic outlook and plan is essential. This involves stepping back to view the larger scene and knowing the three key supports of marketing: owned, earned, and paid media."

Many business leaders don't understand what the three key supports are, how they work, and if used properly, how they can create a lead machine for businesses. Outcomes Rocket is on a mission to help businesses master marketing so they can thrive. The "Digital Marketing Maturity Assessment" is designed to be user-friendly and efficient. It takes users through a series of targeted questions that cover key aspects of their marketing strategy and performance. Upon completion, the tool provides a detailed report highlighting the company's position on the digital marketing maturity curve and personalized recommendations for improvement.

Key features of the assessment tool include:

Comprehensive analysis: Evaluates the company's performance across owned, earned, and paid media.

Maturity curve positioning: Identifies where the company stands on the digital marketing maturity curve.

Actionable insights: Offers specific steps and strategies to enhance marketing efforts and align them with business goals.

Time-efficient: Designed to deliver valuable insights in just seven minutes.

"Understanding your position on the digital marketing maturity curve is crucial for making informed choices and taking impactful steps to grow your business," Saul adds. "Our assessment tool provides the clarity and direction companies need to confidently move forward."

Outcomes Rocket invites companies of all sizes and industries to use the assessment tool and join those who have successfully succeeded with strategic digital marketing. The assessment is now available and can be accessed for free at https://outcomesrocket.com/assessment.

