CEO speech to the Annual General Meeting 2024 of Minesto AB

News provided by

Minesto AB

May 22, 2024, 10:25 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recording of CEO Dr Martin Edlund's speech to the Annual General Meeting 2024 of Minesto AB, 22nd of May 2024.

The recording is available on the company's Youtube channel, click here to watch (please note that the speech is in Swedish).

Press contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/ceo-speech-to-the-annual-general-meeting-2024-of-minesto-ab,c3986275

Also from this source

Minesto presents performance data from Dragon Class starting at Annual General Meeting today

In today's presentation at the AGM (Annual General Meeting), Minesto shares Dragon Class performance data based on accumulated analysis of Dragon 4...

Minesto presents performance data from Dragon Class starting at Annual General Meeting today

In today's presentation at the AGM (Annual General Meeting), Minesto shares Dragon Class performance data based on accumulated analysis of Dragon 4...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics