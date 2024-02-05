CEO Warrior becomes a gold sponsor of Women in HVACR

News provided by

CEO Warrior

05 Feb, 2024, 07:03 ET

The business development, training and mentoring group believes in encouraging women to enter the trades and sees its sponsorship of the nonprofit as a way to empower women

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior, a nationally recognized business development, training and implementation organization for the service business industry, announced today that it has become a gold sponsor of Women in HVACR, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration trades.

CEO Warrior's gold sponsorship is in the consultant and services category.

Continue Reading
CEO Warrior believes in encouraging women to enter the trades and sees its sponsorship of Women in HVACR as a way to empower women in the home service sector.
CEO Warrior believes in encouraging women to enter the trades and sees its sponsorship of Women in HVACR as a way to empower women in the home service sector.

"Women in HVACR's mission of encouraging women to enter the trades is something we at CEO Warrior wholeheartedly support," CEO Warrior CEO Scott Bohannon said. "It not only empowers women, it helps address one of the biggest hurdles the service industry faces – the labor shortage. We're very proud of this relationship."

Sponsorships to Women in HVACR are used to enhance women's roles in the trades industry by providing education, mentoring and networking opportunities for women who are currently working in the industry and to women who are interested in joining the trades.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new partnership with CEO Warrior, a company that recognizes the invaluable contributions of women in the HVACR industry," said Women in HVACR Board of Directors Vice President Kristin Gallup, who also serves as the director of product management marketing for Carrier Enterprise. "This collaboration is a testament to the growing importance of supporting and empowering women in the home service sector. As we continue to break barriers and shatter stereotypes, this sponsorship not only enhances our program but also sends a powerful message about the strength and resilience of women. Together, we are creating a more inclusive and diverse future for the HVACR industry, where every woman can thrive and excel."

CEO Warrior is the highest-level business training and implementation organization in the trades industry. It hires mentors who have thrived in the trades industry to provide training and consultation services to leaders in the trades who want to grow and scale their companies.

"Women in HVACR have commendable diversity and inclusivity initiatives that I am eager to endorse," said CEO Warrior Director of Business Development Caroline Moriarty. "This collaboration provides CEO Warrior with the opportunity to actively contribute to and create more opportunities for women in the HVACR industry."

Women in HVACR was formed in 2002 during the AHR Expo after founders Ruth King and Gwen Hoskins began discussing ways to increase female participation in the trades industry while attending the event, held annually in Chicago.

Women in HVACR is an organization that fosters networking, education and mentoring for women in the industry. The group encourages women already in the industry and fosters growth for more females to become involved. The organization has scholarship and mentor programs aimed at helping women establish themselves in the trades.

For more information about CEO Warrior and how to become a member, please visit https://ceowarrior.com/.

For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

About CEO Warrior
CEO Warrior is a business development, training, and mentoring firm, providing tested and proven methods to eliminate the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving success. CEO Warrior teaches service business owners, and their teams, how to lead, grow and scale their businesses by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual situations. CEO Warrior uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect, and mindset while targeting the specific areas each business needs to address in order to reach their business goals. For more information about CEO Warrior, and to become a member, visit CEOWARRIOR.com.

Media Contact:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE CEO Warrior

Also from this source

CEO Warrior inks partnership deal with Milwaukee Tool

CEO Warrior inks partnership deal with Milwaukee Tool

CEO Warrior, a nationally recognized business development, training and implementation organization for the service business industry, announced...
CEO Warrior enters into a collaboration with Ferguson

CEO Warrior enters into a collaboration with Ferguson

CEO Warrior, a nationally recognized business development, training and implementation organization for the service business industry, announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.