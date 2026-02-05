CEO Warrior brings free Path to Profit networking event to Indianapolis

Exclusive evening offers one-on-one access to top advisors and peer-to-peer discussion for plumbing and septic business owners

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior, a global business training, coaching and implementation organization for service business owners, will host a free Path to Profit networking event for plumbing, septic and wastewater contractors in Indianapolis on Feb. 18.

Path to Profit will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, located at 51 N. Illinois St. in Indianapolis, just minutes from the Indiana Convention Center, where the annual WWETT Show will be held Feb. 17-19.

CEO Warrior advisors Caroline Moriarty and Jason Noel will offer one-on-one guidance to attendees at the company's Path to Profit networking event on Feb. 18 at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse in Indianapolis.

While CEO Warrior will also be exhibiting at Booth No. 1402 at the WWETT Show, the networking meeting is not affiliated with WWETT. Its timing and location were selected to give show attendees a convenient opportunity to connect while in town.

A key highlight of the evening is direct, one-on-one access to CEO Warrior advisors Caroline Moriarty and Jason Noel. They will share real-world perspectives drawn from their experience working with successful home service businesses, while contractors connect with peers who are serious about where their businesses are headed.

"Studies show business owners grow faster and operate more profitably when they have access to experienced advisors and strong peer networks," said CEO Warrior CEO Scott August. "This gathering brings contractors together with both and creates a high-impact environment where expert insight and real-world experience drive smarter decisions."

Attendance is limited to maintain a high-quality, conversational environment. Complimentary cocktails and light refreshments will be provided.

Additional details and registration information are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/path-to-profit-series-free-networking-at-wwett-show-tickets-1981964724845?aff=Main

For more information about CEO Warrior, visit ceowarrior.com/ .

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business consulting, training, and implementation organization providing tested and proven methods to defeat the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving their ultimate success. CEO Warrior teaches home service business owners how to achieve wealth, freedom and market domination by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual business situations. The Warrior system uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect, and determination to take business owners to the next level. CEO Warrior targets the specific areas each business needs to improve, eliminate or add in order to reach their business goals and attain what every business owner wants in the end: financial independence and more time back in their day to do the things they enjoy. For more information about CEO Warrior, visit CEOWARRIOR.com.

