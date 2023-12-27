CEO Warrior inks partnership deal with Milwaukee Tool

The New Jersey-based global business mentoring and coaching organization's agreement makes the tool company its preferred supplier for power tools and accessories 

EATONTOWN, N.J., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior, a nationally recognized business development, training and implementation organization for the service business industry, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Milwaukee Tool, a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades, to provide its membership with discounts and preferred access to the company's product line.

"CEO Warrior has long provided added value to our membership, and this agreement with Milwaukee Tool is another example of our continued commitment to help our members remain successful in their markets," CEO Warrior CEO Scott Bohannon said. "While we continue to offer our full complement of training, consulting and mentoring solutions, we are always pleased when we can offer that 'extra something' that helps our members scale their services and grow their businesses."

The agreement designates Milwaukee Tool as CEO Warrior's preferred supplier for power tools, battery-powered outdoor equipment, test and measurement instruments, hand tools and power tool accessories.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Milwaukee Tool," said CEO Warrior Director of Business Development Caroline Moriarty. "Milwaukee Tool has built a reputation for manufacturing high-quality products, making them a trusted choice for those in the trades. Their brand is synonymous with innovation and being on the cutting edge. This collaboration is a significant step to ensuring our members have access to the best technology available."

Milwaukee Tool is known for the ground-breaking performance of its cordless innovations, safety solutions, battery-powered outdoor equipment, jobsite lighting and clean-up, time-saving accessories and innovative hand tools and PACKOUT™ Modular Storage products. The company is committed to improving productivity by providing performance-driven and trade-focused solutions so users can perform an entire day's work on one battery system.

CEO Warrior is the highest level business training and implementation organization in the trades industry. It is led by experts who have achieved success building and growing their own trades businesses, and its members include the leaders of home service companies that provide plumbing, HVAC and other residential and commercial services.

For more information about CEO Warrior and how to become a member, please visit https://ceowarrior.com/.

For more information about Milwaukee Tool, please visit https://www.milwaukeetool.com/.

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business development, training, and mentoring firm, providing tested and proven methods to eliminate the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving success. CEO Warrior teaches service business owners, and their teams, how to lead, grow and scale their businesses by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual situations. CEO Warrior uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect, and mindset while targeting the specific areas each business needs to address in order to reach their business goals. For more information about CEO Warrior, and to become a member, visit CEOWARRIOR.com.

About Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee® Tool, founded in 1924, is a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades that increase productivity and safety. Milwaukee® is known for their world-leading M12™, M18™, and MX FUEL™ cordless systems, the ground-breaking performance of their cordless innovations, safety solutions, battery-powered outdoor power equipment, jobsite lighting and clean-up, time-saving accessories, and innovative hand tool and PACKOUT™ Modular Storage products. The company is dedicated to delivering a steady stream of advanced, trade-specific solutions.

Milwaukee Tool is a Brookfield, Wisconsin-based subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI) (HKEx stock code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY). For more information on the full line of Milwaukee® products, please call 1-800-SAWDUST or visit www.milwaukeetool.com.

