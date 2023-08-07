CEO Warrior moves to larger New Jersey space to accommodate growth

The global business mentoring and coaching organization will move from its current location in East Brunswick to a new building in Eatontown this fall

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. , Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior, a global business mentoring, training and coaching organization for service business owners, will move from its current New Jersey location in East Brunswick to a larger building in Eatontown, showcasing the company's growth over the past several years. The relocation is slated to be completed in September.

CEO Warrior will move from its current location in East Brunswick, New Jersey to a new building in Eatontown in September to accommodate the training company's growth.

CEO Warrior co-owner and Chief Operating Officer Mike Disney said the new building has a larger event space and will also accommodate the company's growing administrative and professional staff. The new building is located at 17 Christopher Way, Eatontown, New Jersey.

"We're looking forward to making this move and can't wait to start hosting our business training events in the larger space," Disney said. "We've just outgrown our current location. The new Eatontown building will not only be more conducive to our larger class sizes, but it will also afford our administrative staff with more room to grow."

This is the second move for the home service coaching company since its inception in 2014. It moved to its East Brunswick location in 2017 and continued to grow despite global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, it was able to move to a 100% online service delivery model. CEO Warrior now offers both online and in-person training events.

"The move is a testament to how much we've accelerated our growth and expanded our offerings to create additional value for our clients," Disney said. "We expect that with our larger event space, we'll be able to build more unique and differentiated classes to help our clients grow their companies, expand their business excellence and meet the challenges they face as home service business owners."

For more information about CEO Warrior and how to become a member, please visit https://ceowarrior.com/.

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business consulting, training, and mentoring firm, providing tested and proven methods to defeat the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving their ultimate success. CEO Warrior teaches home service business owners how to achieve wealth, freedom and market domination by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual business situations. The Warrior system uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect and warrior spirit to take business owners to the next level. CEO Warrior targets the specific areas each business needs to address, eliminate, enhance or add in order to reach their business goals and attain what every business owner wants in the end: financial independence. For more information about CEO Warrior, visit CEOWARRIOR.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected].com

SOURCE CEO Warrior