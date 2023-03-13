CEO Warrior to host series of events throughout March

The global business mentoring and coaching organization will host virtual and in-person seminars aimed at training customer service, operations and sales teams

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. , March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior, a global business mentoring, training and coaching organization for service business owners, announces a series of virtual and in-person events throughout the month of March geared toward training home service customer service, operations and sales teams.

The coaching organization will offer its Phone Warrior event virtually on March 14-16. It will also offer its Operations Warrior seminar on March 21-23 and Sales Warrior event on March 28-30 in person at its East Brunswick, New Jersey training facility. Seminars are available to CEO Warrior members.

"A well-trained team is the best investment a company can make to create an amazing culture where no employee wants to leave," said CEO Warrior co-owner and Chief Operating Officer Mike Disney. "We've cracked the code of growth in the service industry and built these programs to spread that information to other service business owners around the world. These events give you and your team the tools and strategies that work and help you create success."

In March, CEO Warrior will host:

Phone Warrior: March 14-16 . Virtual event only. CEO Warrior coaches show customer service teams and others who man the phones how to convert calls to sales. Teams learn how their telephone demeanor affects their company's visibility.

. Virtual event only. CEO Warrior coaches show customer service teams and others who man the phones how to convert calls to sales. Teams learn how their telephone demeanor affects their company's visibility. Operations Warrior: March 21-23 . In person. This training is ideal for critical managers. They will learn how to coach their team and build their organization so that each team member knows what their roles and responsibilities are while leaving with a blueprint of what each day should look like for team members.

. In person. This training is ideal for critical managers. They will learn how to coach their team and build their organization so that each team member knows what their roles and responsibilities are while leaving with a blueprint of what each day should look like for team members. Sales Warrior: March 28-30 . In person. In this three-day course, your sales team will learn how to serve customers through sales, land more big-ticket sales and generate sales during the slow season. A business that can ethically sell and serve its clients is a business that will thrive.

CEO Warrior runs a team of local and global trainers who serve a growing community of residential service business owners by providing them with resources, tools and training to help them attract more clients, grow their business and deliver a higher level of service.

Contact CEO Warrior at 732-390-3755 or via their website to join the service business growth community and attend one of their March events.

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business consulting, training, and mentoring firm, providing tested and proven methods to defeat the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving their ultimate success. CEO Warrior teaches home service business owners how to achieve wealth, freedom and market domination by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual business situations. The Warrior system uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect and warrior spirit to take business owners to the next level. CEO Warrior targets the specific areas each business needs to address, eliminate, enhance or add in order to reach their business goals and attain what every business owner wants in the end: financial independence. For more information about CEO Warrior, visit CEOWARRIOR.com.

