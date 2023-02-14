CEO Warrior to host Warrior Growth Summit in Phoenix next month

The global business mentoring and coaching organization is taking its popular business growth event on the road for a hands-on training session in Arizona March 7-9

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior, a global business mentoring, training and coaching organization for service business owners, will host its Warrior Growth Summit March 7-9 at Warehouse 215 in Phoenix. This event will provide home service professionals with the necessary tools and mindset they need to build their business and develop their leadership teams.

"This three-day event has been so popular, we decided to take it on the road so we can reach more business owners," said CEO Warrior co-owner and Chief Operating Officer Mike Disney. "This event promises to help home service business owners develop a customized roadmap that lays out how they can take their businesses to the next level."

"The event also assists business owners in navigating the hiring process and building the right marketing management and brand strategies," Disney said. "At CEO Warrior, we challenge your belief system and give you the tools you need to build a leadership mindset. We give owners an action plan they can implement on the first day they get back into their office."

The summit includes three days of interactive training, CEO Warrior's Million Dollar Guarantee and a free membership to the Service Business Growth Community, an online vault of training and coaching resources. There are also additional benefits for those attendees who purchase a VIP ticket. Deluxe tickets are $1,497 and VIP tickets are $2,497.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. each day. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7 and 8 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

"CEO Warrior has changed my thought process completely," said one-time attendee Ted Puzio, the owner of Southern Trust Home Services in Roanoke, Virginia. "When we got on board with CEO Warrior, we were doing around $800,000 to $900,000 a year. This year, we're budgeted to do more than $10 million. CEO Warrior brought me to a totally different approach in managing my business. I owe their team a host of gratitude."

To learn more about the Warrior Growth Summit or to register for the event. please visit https://servicebusinessgrowth.com/warrior-growth-summit-arizona-ceo-warrior.

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business consulting, training, and mentoring firm, providing tested and proven methods to defeat the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving their ultimate success. CEO Warrior teaches home service business owners how to achieve wealth, freedom and market domination by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual business situations. The Warrior system uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect and warrior spirit to take business owners to the next level. CEO Warrior targets the specific areas each business needs to address, eliminate, enhance or add in order to reach their business goals and attain what every business owner wants in the end: financial independence. For more information about CEO Warrior, visit CEOWARRIOR.com.

