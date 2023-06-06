CEO Warrior works to make its members ServiceTitan experts at virtual event

The global business mentoring and coaching organization's three-day seminar takes a deep dive into the all-in-one home service business software

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J.  , June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior, a global business mentoring, training and coaching organization for service business owners, will offer its members a three-day training session on the many layers of the ServiceTitan platform in a virtual event on June 20-22.

CEO Warrior's three-day ServiceTitan virtual workshop on June 20-22 will be taught by Director of Advisement and Engagement Julie Vena (left) and Technology and Automation Specialist Celia Church.
"After taking this course, you'll leave the training with a complete understanding of how all the layers of the ServiceTitan platform can work for you to streamline your processes," said CEO Warrior co-owner and Chief Operating Officer Mike Disney. "Every business needs processes to keep you and your staff on task, prevent errors and increase the speed and efficiency in which your team can complete its work. ServiceTitan's platform is that all-in-one solution that improves your business. However, you need to understand how it works so you can reap the rewards of its features."

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power the trades industry. This end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office and provide a stellar customer service experience.

The course will be taught by CEO Warrior Director of Advisement and Engagement Julie Vena and Technology and Automation Specialist Celia Church.

During the workshop, participants will learn how to:

  • Manage job types and technicians
  • Administer call booking and adjust for capacity
  • Work with forms
  • Use the functions to perform task and project management
  • Work with the price book and effectively use the dynamic pricing features
  • Create custom dashboards
  • Configure payroll
  • Use the marketing professional functions

"This workshop leaves no stone unturned," Disney said. "We want our members to be able to properly use their ServiceTitan platform so they set the right permissions, settings and configurations that will work most efficiently with their business model."

For more information about CEO Warrior and how to become a member, please visit https://ceowarrior.com/.

About CEO Warrior
CEO Warrior is a business consulting, training, and mentoring firm, providing tested and proven methods to defeat the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving their ultimate success. CEO Warrior teaches home service business owners how to achieve wealth, freedom and market domination by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual business situations. The Warrior system uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect and warrior spirit to take business owners to the next level. CEO Warrior targets the specific areas each business needs to address, eliminate, enhance or add in order to reach their business goals and attain what every business owner wants in the end: financial independence. For more information about CEO Warrior, visit CEOWARRIOR.com.

