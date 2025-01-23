CEO Warrior's Sandy Papavero to speak at AHR Expo in February

Mindset expert will provide home service company owners with the tools they need to overcome their reluctance to adopt new technologies

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior, a global business training, coaching and implementation organization for service business owners, announced today that its director of sales and marketing, Sandy Papavero, will speak at the AHR Expo in Orlando at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The conference, an industry-leading convention for HVAC professionals, will be held Feb. 10-12 at the Orange County Convention Center.

CEO Warrior Director of Sales and Marketing Sandy Papavero will present “Changing Your Mindset: Don’t Get Left Behind in the Race to Adopt New Technology” at AHR Expo in Orlando on Feb. 12.

Papavero will present "Changing Your Mindset: Don't Get Left Behind in the Race to Adopt New Technology" in room W312C in the convention center's west building. Attendees will learn how to overcome their reluctance in adopting new technology so they can improve their customer relationships while still managing labor costs and boosting efficiency.

"Sandy's not only one of the skilled trades industry's most knowledgeable business educators, she is also a licensed mindset coach," said Scott August, CEO of CEO Warrior. "Her training in neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) and insights into the home service industry make her a leading expert in motivating business owners to make changes. If you are a contractor who is reluctant to adopt the industry's latest technologies, Sandy's presentation will provide you with the steps you can take to accept and adopt these advances so you can run your business more effectively."

The AHR Expo debuted in 1930 as the premier training and networking event for members of the air conditioning, heating and cooling industry. The conference provides HVAC professionals an opportunity to review new products and technologies, learn from industry experts and network with other professionals in their field.

In addition to this speaking engagement, Papavero joins fellow CEO Warrior Jason Noel at the WWETT Show in Indianapolis Feb. 17-20 to discuss creating a revenue mindset. CEO Warrior will also host its Service Business Live event on March 6-7 in Nashville, Tennessee. This event features Papavero, Noel and other CEO Warrior master advisors, and is open to both members and non-members.

For more information about CEO Warrior, visit http://www.ceowarrior.com/. For more information on the AHR Expo, visit https://www.ahrexpo.com/.

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business consulting, training, and implementation organization providing tested and proven methods to defeat the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving their ultimate success. CEO Warrior teaches home service business owners how to achieve wealth, freedom and market domination by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual business situations.

The Warrior system uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect, and determination to take business owners to the next level. CEO Warrior targets the specific areas each business needs to improve, eliminate or add in order to reach their business goals and attain what every business owner wants in the end: financial independence and more time back in their day to do the things they enjoy. For more information about CEO Warrior, visit http://www.ceowarrior.com/.

