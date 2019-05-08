CEOs to Honor Best Companies With Veteran & Military Initiatives With Second-Annual Patriots in Business Award

WEST POINT, N.Y., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Executive magazine and Thayer Leader Development Group at West Point today announced the second-annual Patriots in Business Award, honoring the Best American Companies with Veteran & Military Initiatives.

This award recognizes outstanding businesses that lead our nation in supporting active duty military members, veterans and their families and exemplify the values of duty, honor and country through their business practices and throughout their community and industry. Through their initiatives on hiring, training, supporting, and honoring active duty, veterans and military families, these outstanding companies are the gold standard for other companies who seek to support those who serve.

Awards will be judged by a cross-industry panel of peer-CEOs and former military leaders, and presented in three categories: Large enterprises (greater than $1B annual revenue), medium-sized businesses ($10M-$1B annual revenue) and small businesses (less than $10M annual revenue).

Last year's winners were Comcast, Academy Securities, VetCor and USAA.

"We were humbled by the large response to the call for submissions last year and honored to be able to present the Patriots in Business Award again this year," said Dan Rice, President, Thayer Leader Development Group at West Point and Iraq War veteran. "It's inspiring to see so many companies recognize our nation's military and the value our Veterans can offer corporate America."

"American companies make a tremendous—and often unheralded—effort to support the nation's veterans and active duty military," said Marshall Cooper, CEO, Chief Executive Group. "The Patriots in Business Award honors those efforts, and offers great case studies on how these initiatives can be a true competitive advantage for companies."

The awards are open to all for-profit corporations. Winners will show demonstrated, best-in-class leadership practices in hiring veterans and military spouses; training, retaining and supporting veterans, National Guard, reservists and their spouses; and honoring veterans and their spouses within the company and the community. There is no fee to enter and the deadline is June 1, 2019.

For more information and to submit a nomination: https://chiefexecutive.net/patriotsinbusiness/

The winning company CEOs will be honored on September 24, 2019 at the 2019 CEO Talent Summit , co-hosted by Chief Executive and Thayer Leader Development Group at West Point, NY.

About Chief Executive / Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group is the leading community for business leaders worldwide. It publishes Chief Executive magazine (published since 1977), chiefexecutive.net , Corporate Board Member and boardmember.com , as well as conferences and roundtables that enable CEOs to discuss key subjects and share their experiences with their peers. The Group also runs the Chief Executive Network, the leading CEO membership organization arranged by industry, and facilitates the annual "CEO of the Year," a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers. Visit www.chiefexecutive.net for more information.

About Thayer Leader Development Group

Thayer is the premier executive leader development program, based on the grounds of the United States Military Academy (U.S.M.A.) at West Point, New York. Thayer has trained more than 74,000 executives and front-line leaders from over 350 global companies across multiple industries, including automotive, financial services, pharmaceutical, and more. Utilizing a diverse range of customized, open enrollment and online learning programs, Thayer's mission is to help build leaders of character by offering leadership and ethics education grounded in the U.S. Army leadership philosophy of "Be, Know, Do" and the U.S.M.A. values of "Duty, Honor, Country." Thayer is a for-profit corporation not endorsed or affiliated with the U.S. Government. Learn more at www.thayerleaderdevelopment.com .

