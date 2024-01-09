CERAGEM Announces Groundbreaking MOU with Xandar Kardian to Expand Home Healthcare Innovation

News provided by

CERAGEM Co., Ltd.

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CERAGEM Co. Ltd., a leader in home health appliances, has announced a  Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Xandar Kardian, marking a significant stride in the home  healthcare industry. This collaboration signifies an innovative fusion of CERAGEM's health technology  prowess with Xandar Kardian's advanced radar signal processing capabilities.

Under this MOU, both companies will explore synergies in their respective fields to develop new  solutions that enhance the quality of home healthcare. The initiative aims to leverage CERAGEM's  expertise in therapeutic and wellness appliances with Xandar Kardian's cutting-edge technology. This  partnership is expected to lead to the development of products that not only provide therapeutic  benefits but also incorporate advanced health monitoring features, setting new standards in the home  healthcare market.

The collaboration will focus on integrating CERAGEM's home healthcare expertise with Xandar Kardian's  renowned radar signal processing technology. Enhancing products such as the award-winning Home  MediCare Platform and the CERAGEM MASTER Bed, the joint venture aims to improve user health  monitoring and well-being. This strategic move underscores both companies' commitment to innovation  and their dedication to improving lives through advanced healthcare solutions.

Brian Yang, CEO of CERAGEM International, expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting  its potential to merge its home healthcare technology with advanced radar signal processing to pioneer  new frontiers in the industry. "We are thrilled to partner with Xandar Kardian," says Brian Yang, "This  collaboration enables us to fuse our therapeutic massage technology with Xandar Kardian's cutting-edge radar signal processing, opening new horizons in home healthcare."

About CERAGEM Co. Ltd.

For over 25 years, CERAGEM has redefined home healthcare. From pioneering thermotherapy beds to  innovative devices for sleep, pain relief, beauty, and mindfulness, CERAGEM brings total wellness to  your fingertips. With community programs in over 70 countries, CERAGEM is more than a brand - it's on  a global mission to empower health and happiness at home. Experience relaxation, rejuvenation, and  the future of well-being at a CERAGEM Well Cafe. For more information: www.ceragemus.com

About Xandar Kardian

Founded in 2017, Xandar Kardian is a US-based international operations spanning South Korea, Canada,  and Singapore, focused on deploying reliable and high accuracy security and healthcare solutions  worldwide. Xandar Kardian elevates motion sensor technology to the next level, incorporating radar  sensors that monitor vital signs via resting heart rate (RHR) and respiratory rate (RR), providing essential  insights into occupant motion, location, and vital sign reading. For more information: www.xkcorp.com

SOURCE CERAGEM Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

CERAGEM Marks CES 2024 Debut with Trio of Innovation Awards

CERAGEM Marks CES 2024 Debut with Trio of Innovation Awards

CERAGEM Co. Ltd., a Korean-based leader in home health appliances, announces a triumphant debut at CES 2024, the nation's largest annual consumer...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.