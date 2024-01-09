CERAGEM Announces Groundbreaking MOU with Xandar Kardian to Expand Home Healthcare Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CERAGEM Co. Ltd., a leader in home health appliances, has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Xandar Kardian, marking a significant stride in the home healthcare industry. This collaboration signifies an innovative fusion of CERAGEM's health technology prowess with Xandar Kardian's advanced radar signal processing capabilities.

Under this MOU, both companies will explore synergies in their respective fields to develop new solutions that enhance the quality of home healthcare. The initiative aims to leverage CERAGEM's expertise in therapeutic and wellness appliances with Xandar Kardian's cutting-edge technology. This partnership is expected to lead to the development of products that not only provide therapeutic benefits but also incorporate advanced health monitoring features, setting new standards in the home healthcare market.

The collaboration will focus on integrating CERAGEM's home healthcare expertise with Xandar Kardian's renowned radar signal processing technology. Enhancing products such as the award-winning Home MediCare Platform and the CERAGEM MASTER Bed, the joint venture aims to improve user health monitoring and well-being. This strategic move underscores both companies' commitment to innovation and their dedication to improving lives through advanced healthcare solutions.

Brian Yang, CEO of CERAGEM International, expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting its potential to merge its home healthcare technology with advanced radar signal processing to pioneer new frontiers in the industry. "We are thrilled to partner with Xandar Kardian," says Brian Yang, "This collaboration enables us to fuse our therapeutic massage technology with Xandar Kardian's cutting-edge radar signal processing, opening new horizons in home healthcare."

About CERAGEM Co. Ltd.

For over 25 years, CERAGEM has redefined home healthcare. From pioneering thermotherapy beds to innovative devices for sleep, pain relief, beauty, and mindfulness, CERAGEM brings total wellness to your fingertips. With community programs in over 70 countries, CERAGEM is more than a brand - it's on a global mission to empower health and happiness at home. Experience relaxation, rejuvenation, and the future of well-being at a CERAGEM Well Cafe. For more information: www.ceragemus.com

About Xandar Kardian

Founded in 2017, Xandar Kardian is a US-based international operations spanning South Korea, Canada, and Singapore, focused on deploying reliable and high accuracy security and healthcare solutions worldwide. Xandar Kardian elevates motion sensor technology to the next level, incorporating radar sensors that monitor vital signs via resting heart rate (RHR) and respiratory rate (RR), providing essential insights into occupant motion, location, and vital sign reading. For more information: www.xkcorp.com

