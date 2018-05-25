Ceramic Foams (Silicon Carbide, Aluminum Oxide, Zirconium Oxide): Global Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

The global ceramic foams market is estimated to be USD 343.2 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 441.7 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2018 and 2023.

The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing use of ceramic foams as filters in the metal casting industry and stringent regulations regarding pollution control. The growth is further driven by the demand for thermally insulated and soundproof residential and non-residential infrastructure.

Silicon carbide was the largest type of ceramic foam consumed in 2017. Silicon carbide is a high-quality advanced-grade ceramic used to manufacture foams. Properties such as high strength, low thermal expansion, excellent thermal shock resistance, high wear resistance, and high chemical resistance make silicon carbide a preferred material for ceramic foams in the iron casting application. Thus, these factors are expected to drive the consumption of silicon carbide-based ceramic foams in the future.

Based on application, molten metal filtration was the largest segment of the global ceramic foams market in 2017. This can be attributed to the growing demand for iron, steel, and aluminum casting across all industrial verticals. This trend is responsible for the increased use of ceramic foams in the molten metal filtration application.

Foundry was the largest end-use industry segment of the ceramic foams market in 2017. The ncrease in the production of consumer electronics and automobiles as a result of rapidly evolving economies across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the foundry industry, thereby propelling the growth of the ceramic foams market.

APAC was the largest market for ceramic foams in 2017 and this market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Building & construction activities have increased exponentially in the past decade due to favorable demographics and a wide-scale manufacturing base in the region. The growth in metal casting production, especially in India and China, has propelled the demand for ceramic foams in the region.

Factors restraining and challenging the growth of the ceramic foams market are high capital-intensive production techniques and lack of recyclability and reparability of ceramic foams respectively.

Vesuvius Plc (UK), SELEE Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain High-Performance Refractories (US), LANIK s.r.o (Czech Republic), and Drache GmbH (Germany) are the leading players in the global ceramic foams market. These players are major manufacturers of ceramic foams and gaining a strong foothold in the market through the strategy of mergers & acquisitions.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Use of Ceramic Foams in Metal Casting Industry

Stringent Pollution Control Regulations

Demand for Thermally Insulated and Soundproof Residential and Non-Residential Infrastructure

Restraints

Capital-Intensive Production Techniques

Opportunities

Growing Preference for Energy-Efficient Alternatives for High-Temperature Applications

Challenges

Lack of Recyclability and Reparability

