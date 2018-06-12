Ceramic Pro Partners With Carfax To Protect Vehicle Values

Ceramic Pro protects a vehicle's paint from corrosion, UV damage and oxidation while simultaneously enhancing its gloss finish. Making this information available through Carfax is beneficial for both buyers and sellers. Shoppers can buy with more confidence knowing that these are vehicles a previous owner invested in to protect, and may be willing to pay a premium for them.

"We are excited to see our new partnership with Carfax reinforce Ceramic Pro products as a smart investment to preserve the visual appeal and value of your car," says Peter Diebitsch, founder and CEO of Ceramic Pro Americas. "Adding this data to Carfax services used by millions of people every day further validates all the things we've been saying about Ceramic Pro, which our drivers have seen firsthand, and will help raise awareness of our revolutionary product."

Carfax Reports and myCarfax show the type of Ceramic Pro treatment on the vehicle (i.e. paint, wheels, glass), the date of installation and that the work was done by a certified installer. The myCarfax Service Shop program puts vehicle maintenance and repair information from more than 53,000 dealer and aftermarket service locations on Carfax Reports and myCarfax.

"Taking steps to safeguard a vehicle's fit and finish can have a positive impact on the overall maintenance," said Vern Poyner, general manager at Carfax. "Ceramic Pro's choice to provide these details to people who use Carfax will help them make better decisions about the cars they buy, sell and service."

About Ceramic Pro

Ceramic Pro has revolutionized the automotive, marine, aeronautics and heavy machine industries through the most technologically advanced protective coating system available today. When applied professionally, its nano ceramic liquid creates a permanent glossy, slick and self-cleaning surface that preserves finish and paint luster. Launched in San Diego in 2014, Ceramic Pro has quickly grown to become the market leader in nano ceramic technology, and boasts a fast-expanding network of more than 1700 professional and certified installers in the United States. For more information: ceramicpro.com

About Carfax

Carfax, a unit of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, own and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by Carfax vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, Carfax provides exclusive services like Carfax Used Car Listings, myCarfax, Carfax History-Based Value and the flagship Carfax® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. Carfax owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is a nationally recognized top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Become a myCarfax Service Shop at www.mycarfaxserviceshop.com or call 888-655-5362. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceramic-pro-partners-with-carfax-to-protect-vehicle-values-300664982.html

SOURCE Carfax

Related Links

http://www.carfax.com

