CeraVe Appoints NBA Icon Carmelo Anthony as Its "Head Coach"

The Social-First Campaign Challenges Dandruff Stigma and Aims to Inspire a League-Wide Commitment Toward Scalp Health

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US and the Official Skincare and Haircare Partner of the NBA, revealed Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo (Melo) Anthony as its new "Head Coach." Through his new role as CeraVe's "Head Coach," Carmelo is sharing his personal scalp journey and wisdom through authentic storytelling and social-first edutainment, supported by Oklahoma City Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks' Jose Alvarado, and dermatologists.

Carmelo Anthony is the new Head Coach of CeraVe.

Recognizing that 50% of Americans grapple with dandruff and other scalp sensitivities, CeraVe aims to raise awareness around 'scalp is skin' that deserves the same therapeutic care as the rest of the body. In the dynamic world of professional sports, total health is prioritized, but scalp care and dandruff often remain an unspoken issue and affliction.

On the heels of the brand's successful "New Face of Legs" campaign featuring Kevin Durant, CeraVe has created another authentic and approachable narrative to edutain consumers about common skin issues. CeraVe is building on the NBA lore of Carmelo Anthony's iconic 2017 persona, "Hoodie Melo," a culturally embedded era marked by his hoodie-wearing dominance and peak scoring, which was revived during his viral Paris 2024 Summer Olympics coaching moment.

Carmelo's hall of fame caliber hair style has been in the spotlight for 19 seasons, but his hair and scalp were hidden under a hoodie for 14 months during his time in the league. In his newly appointed role as CeraVe's "Head Coach", Carmelo gets candid about his dandruff journey. Through funny and mysterious Carmelo and "Hoodie Melo," this edutainment campaign aims to ignite a larger conversation that addresses dandruff and scalp issues head-on.

For the past week, the campaign has been building momentum with a series of viral Carmelo moments:

HOODIE MELO RETURNS

Rap icon Fat Joe was seen courtside at the New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game 2 wearing a "Hoodie Melo" graphic hoodie; even 'throwing up' Carmelo's iconic "Three to the Dome" celebration from his seat

Carmelo Anthony appeared on the viral street interview series The People Gallery wearing the same Hoodie Melo sweatshirt, with fans noticing him brushing what looked like dandruff flakes off his shoulder mid-interview

wearing the same Hoodie Melo sweatshirt, with fans noticing him brushing what looked like dandruff flakes off his shoulder mid-interview Oklahoma City Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein and New York Knicks Jose Alvarado were spotted on tunnel walks wearing a graphic hoodie featuring a photo of "Hoodie Melo"

Carmelo was spotted in an NYC bodega wearing a hooded robe – inspired by his 2016 viral bodega run

THE REVEAL

Today, CeraVe revealed that Carmelo Anthony has reentered the league as "Head Coach." His focus? Upping the hair and scalp game of the NBA. The campaign kicks off with a hilarious, edutaining announcement video featuring Melo in his Head Coach office...in the shower...flanked by his Assistant Head Coaches (real board-certified dermatologists Dr. Dianne Davis, Dr. Marisa Garshick and Dr. Andrew Park). The video, which opens on a hooded silhouette, nods to recent "Hoodie Melo" sightings, bringing the Head Coach narrative full circle. To close out the video, Carmelo removes his hood to show his hydrated, dandruff-free scalp, thanks to CeraVe's "3 (essential ceramides) to the dome," giving a new meaning to his famous celebration signage.

"We've seen the cultural traction of our NBA partnership and our 'Moisturize Like a Derm' campaign with Kevin Durant, proving that by engaging authentic voices to address common skin concerns, we can drive meaningful and impactful conversations," said Esther Garcia, CeraVe US General Manager. "With Carmelo Anthony as our 'Head Coach' we're normalizing scalp health discussions and raising awareness for our effective dermatologist-developed hair care solutions."

At the heart of the campaign is CeraVe's Anti-Dandruff Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner. Developed with dermatologists, this innovative formula features next-generation MIT-free Pyrithione Zinc (1% in the shampoo, 0.5% in the conditioner) alongside three essential ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid. It eliminates up to 100% of visible flakes without disrupting the scalp barrier, leaving hair feeling healthy and soft. The line is free from sulfates, MIT, parabens, and fragrance, making it suitable for all hair types and sensitive scalps.

"Dandruff is a common, treatable condition, yet many still avoid discussing or treating it effectively," said Dr. Andrew Park, a board-certified dermatologist and CeraVe partner. "CeraVe's Anti-Dandruff Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner not only address the issue effectively but sets a standard in therapeutic anti-dandruff care for many Americans. Having someone like Carmelo Anthony speak out so openly about his journey, will undoubtedly encourage more people to prioritize their scalp health."

The "Head Coach" campaign builds on CeraVe's broader mission to provide therapeutic skincare for everybody and every body, from head-to-toe. The brand's official NBA partnership further reinforces its commitment to promoting overall wellness and destigmatizing common skin issues among athletes and fans alike.

For more information on CeraVe, please visit www.cerave.com and follow CeraVe on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), and X (@cerave).

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 with a mission to provide therapeutic skincare for all, CeraVe creates products developed with dermatologists to restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. All CeraVe formulas are enriched with three skin-identical ceramides (ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II), with select products featuring MVE Technology for controlled, long-lasting hydration. CeraVe is the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US1 and is recommended by over 90,000 dermatologists worldwide2. It is now available in over 100 countries across the globe. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave), or visit www.cerave.com.

SOURCE CeraVe