CeraVe Brings Sun Care Education to New York and Chicago Baseball Fans with Expansion of Sun Safety Day

06 Jul, 2023

Top Therapeutic Skincare Brand Partners with the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs for Sun Safety Day Partnership to Encourage Sun Safe Habits

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the United States1, reinforces its commitment to driving sun safety education with the announcement of two partnerships this summer with legacy baseball teams, sponsoring Sun Safety Day with both the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs. Each game day sponsorship is designed to educate fans of all ages about the importance of practicing sun-safe habits.

CeraVe will first host Sun Safety Day at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, July 8 as the New York Yankees take on the Chicago Cubs. In partnership with CeraVe brand partner and local board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ryan Turner, CeraVe will be hosting a tabling location on the Main Level located behind home plate, and fans are invited to stop by to learn about year-round healthy skincare habits from Dr. Turner, and play games for a chance to win prizes and CeraVe therapeutic skincare products. The first 18,000 guests in attendance will also receive samples of CeraVe sunscreen to help keep their skin protected during the game. In addition to the July 8 event, CeraVe will provide sun safety tips at multiple touchpoints throughout Yankee Stadium for all Yankees home games during the 2023 season

"As both a New Yorker and a dermatologist, I am honored to be a part of the first Sun Safety Day at Yankee Stadium and bring sun care education to fellow fans," said board-certified dermatologist and CeraVe brand partner Dr. Ryan Turner. "Starting sun-safe habits at an early age can make a huge difference in limiting long-term damaging effects of UV exposure, so I look forward to helping fans enjoy a sun-safe day at the Stadium and learn how to hit their skincare habits out of the park."  

Following the event at Yankee Stadium, on July 22, CeraVe will return to Wrigley Field for the second consecutive year to sponsor Sun Safety Day with the Chicago Cubs and Dr. Amy Brodsky, local board-certified dermatologist and founder of The Sun Hero Program. The first 20,000 fans in attendance as the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals will receive complimentary samples of CeraVe sunscreen. Additionally, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, known for her viral videos and TV series as "Dr. Pimple Popper," will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the game, alongside Dr. Brodsky.

Dr. Brodsky first founded Sun Safety Day at Wrigley Field in 2012 to raise awareness of the importance of sun protection for all ages as she launched the Sun Hero Program, an educational program that equips healthcare professionals with an informative, engaging curriculum and resources to teach sun-safe behaviors and educate a new generation on the importance of adequate sun protection in early childhood.

"Every year, Sun Safety Day is an opportunity to share the education and messaging of the Sun Heroes program with thousands of local baseball fans," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Amy Brodsky. "As both a dermatologist and a mother, I'm passionate about providing the education and tools needed to adopt sun-safe habits at an early age and I'm excited to have the opportunity to partner with CeraVe again to expand the mission of keeping sun protection top of mind, year-round, for people of all ages and skin types."

"As a brand committed to providing therapeutic skincare for all, we recognize how vital access to both proper sun care products and education - especially at an early age – is to help prevent long-term damage from sun exposure," says Tom Allison, co-founder of CeraVe and Senior Vice President of Global Professional Marketing. "We are committed to increasing education and awareness about sun safety for consumers of all ages and are excited to partner with both trusted dermatologists and legacy baseball teams to expand the mission of preventing skin cancer and implementing daily sun care habits to more baseball fans than ever before."

To ensure a sun-protective product is available for all skin tones, types and skin concerns, CeraVe offers a full portfolio of mineral and chemical sunscreens for face and body, as well as daily moisturizers formulated with broad-spectrum SPF protection. As with all CeraVe products, the brand's Sun portfolio is developed with dermatologists and contains three essential skin-identical ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II, which are key to helping restore and maintain the skin barrier. For more product information and skincare tips, visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and follow @CeraVe on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

1IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, 12 months ending November 2022

About CeraVe
Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or at www.cerave.com.

