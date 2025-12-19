L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty and CeraVe Join Massachusetts General Hospital to Announce First-Ever Endowed Chair in Global Health Dermatology

Skin disease is the fourth leading cause of disability worldwide and disproportionately affects underserved populations2. The establishment of the inaugural Chair aims to address this growing global impact in skin health needs, underscoring CeraVe's dedication to its "Care For All" social impact mission. Through this collaboration with CeraVe and MGH, Dr. Freeman, who currently serves as the Director of Global Health Dermatology at MGH and an Associate Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School, will be provided with dedicated time and enhanced resources to address the growing needs in global health dermatology.

"I am honored to be named the inaugural L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty/CeraVe Endowed Chair in Global Health Dermatology," said Dr. Freeman. "This support will be instrumental in expanding our reach, training more healthcare workers, and improving skin health outcomes for vulnerable populations around the world. By investing in long-term mentorship, my goal is to help create a true ripple effect that will inspire sustainable care and empower the next generation of leaders in global health dermatology."

Since 2003, Dr. Freeman has been working to improve healthcare access around the world, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. In addition, she continues to work as a physician-scientist performing epidemiological research in HIV, Mpox, COVID-19, cancer, infectious disease, and global health dermatology, while collaborating with the World Health Organization on skin disease guidelines, outbreaks, emerging infections, and policy.

"We at CeraVe have had the privilege of working alongside Dr. Esther Freeman over the past few years through her work at MGH and her philanthropic efforts, seeing firsthand her commitment to creating long-lasting change around the world," said CeraVe Global SVP, Medical Affairs & Communications Gene Colón. "As a brand that believes everyone deserves access to skin health and resources, CeraVe sees this endowed Chair as an opportunity to work alongside changemakers like Dr. Freeman to improve access to essential dermatological care – a goal we're committed to with CeraVe Care For All."

"This initiative is truly pioneering, as it is not only the first corporate-named chair at MGH, but also the first endowed chair in global health dermatology anywhere in the world," said Dr. William Curry, Chief Medical Officer, Academic Medical Centers, Mass General Brigham. "This new position, and the collaboration with L'Oréal, marks a significant milestone in how we advance medicine through philanthropic partnerships. An endowed chair is the highest honor we can bestow at Mass General Brigham, and we know this role will provide lasting support that strengthens our ability to shape the future of global health dermatology."

MGH has outlined key outcomes of the Endowed Chair, including the flexibility to address urgent needs globally and the provision of up to 20% protected time to focus on increasing access to dermatologic care in under-resourced settings worldwide through research, policy, training/mentoring and advocacy. This investment reflects a joint commitment to expanding and sustaining global access to dermatological care. CeraVe and Mass General share a common vision of improving lives through accessible skincare and skin health. The establishment of the L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty / CeraVe Endowed Chair in Global Health Dermatology signifies a lasting commitment to that vision.

