CeraVe Expands Its Therapeutic Skincare Line with the Addition of Four New Products

Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen: The brand's first hybrid sunscreen offers dual UV protection by combining gentle, organic UV filters with mineral UV filters to both absorb and reflect harmful UV rays without leaving a white cast. Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation for Active Use, the ultra-lightweight fluid formula absorbs within seconds for an invisible and weightless, non-greasy finish and offers 80 minutes of water and sweat resistance.

Ultra-Light Moisturizing Gel: Another new formula for the brand, this lightweight moisturizer is gel-based and has a fast-absorbing, non-greasy and non-sticky finish to easily layer under makeup and SPF with a weightless feel. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, it delivers immediate hydration that lasts throughout the day, using MVE Technology for a slow release of ingredients.

Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser: This oil-based foaming cleanser effectively removes dirt, oil and makeup from the skin's surface and rinses without leaving a residue for a non-greasy feel. Formulated with hydrating ingredients like squalane oil, triglyceride and hyaluronic acid, it helps replenish moisture for softer, smoother skin. Its gentle formula is suitable for eczema-prone skin and has earned a seal of approval from the National Eczema Association.

Acne Foaming Cream Wash: This gentle yet effective patent-pending formula joins the brand's growing line of products specifically formulated to help clear and treat acne breakouts and prevent new pimples from forming. With the perfect balance of 10% benzoyl peroxide— the highest concentration available without a prescription— and hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and ceramides, this wash has maximum strength to help clear acne and prevent new breakouts without disrupting the skin's protective barrier. Clinically tested on the face and body, the wash leaves comfortable, smooth and clear-looking skin.

"As a dermatologist, I'm always looking for the best skincare solutions for my patients, which is why I love that CeraVe prioritizes innovation without sacrificing the use of skin barrier-loving ingredients like ceramides to replenish and hydrate," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shari Marchbein. "I've been recommending CeraVe products to my patients for over a decade now because I know that I can trust that their products will deliver effective results for a range of different skin types and concerns, and these four new launches are bound to become some of my new go-to products for patients."

"As part of its commitment to providing therapeutic skincare solutions for all, CeraVe continues to work with dermatologists to develop new products and formulas that meet changing and growing consumer needs," says Jasteena Gill, Vice President of Marketing at CeraVe. "These new products join existing lines within our portfolio that dermatologists' patients and our brand fans already use and love and now, they have even more options to tailor their skincare routines to best suit them and their skin."

Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen ($17.99), Ultra-Light Moisturizing Gel ($19.99), Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser ($15.99-$19.99) and Acne Foaming Cream Wash ($19.99) are available now at stores nationwide and on Amazon. For more product information and skincare tips, visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok or at www.cerave.com.

