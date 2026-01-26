CeraVe Opens a New "Skincident Hotline" to Help Combat Dry Skin Exposure This Winter

Dermatologist-backed hotline from the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US1 offers expert advice, live support, and free moisturizer to help prevent unexpected dry skin moments

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As freezing temperatures, harsh winds, and indoor heating push winter dry skin to its peak, CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US1, is answering the call and giving consumers a new way to fight back with the new "Skincident Hotline." This 24/7 hotline delivers dermatologist-approved tips and products to help recognize, report, and prevent unexpected dry skin moments – aka "Skincidents."

Building on CeraVe's ongoing #MoisturizeLikeaDerm campaign, the Skincident Hotline offers callers expert advice from board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dylan Greeney, live agent support during select hours, and the opportunity to receive a free full-size moisturizer from the #1 dermatologist-recommended body moisturizer brand while supplies last*.

As this winter's weather increases the likelihood of skin barrier disruption, symptoms like dry patches, flaking, and itchiness often reveal themselves at inconvenient moments. The Skincident Hotline was created to help consumers stay prepared with practical, dermatologist-backed tips for year-round body moisturization and avoid these skincare mishaps:

Skincident (noun)

/skin•suh•dent/

The unexpected moment when dry skin makes an unwanted appearance — like when you cross your legs and your ankles look desert-dry, or that awkward handshake where hands feel cracked and parched. Moisturize Like a Derm with CeraVe daily to help keep your skin barrier healthy, hydrated and skincident-free.

To interact with the hotline, consumers can dial 844-SKINCIDENT (844-754-6243) starting at 5:00 PM ET on January 26, and choose from the following options:

'Press 1' to report a Skincident and share their dry-skin story

to report a Skincident and share their dry-skin story 'Press 2' to hear Dr. Greeney's advice about preventing dry skin

to hear Dr. Greeney's advice about preventing dry skin 'Press 3' to learn more about CeraVe's moisturizing products developed with dermatologists

Live Skincident Agents are available Monday through Friday from 5:00–8:00 PM ET. Callers who report a Skincident during live agent hours and provide the requested information will receive a full-size CeraVe body moisturizer, while supplies last. *

Outside of live hours, consumers can still access the 24/7 pre-recorded experience to report a Skincident, hear dermatologist tips, and learn more about CeraVe's body care solutions.

"Winter conditions can seriously compromise the skin barrier, making daily moisturization essential, not just when dryness appears," said Dr. Dylan Greeney, board-certified dermatologist. "Consistent use of a moisturizer like CeraVe can help keep the skin barrier intact and skin hydrated, so Skincidents don't stand a chance."

CeraVe's body moisturizers are formulated with three essential ceramides, MVE Technology, and dermatologist-approved ingredients to help restore and maintain the skin barrier — delivering hydration that can last from 24 to 72 hours. Products featured through the hotline include CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, Daily Moisturizing Lotion, and Intensive Moisturizing Cream and Lotion, all designed to help keep skin ready for whatever life throws its way.

The Skincident Hotline will be available 24/7 from January 26 through February 27. To learn more, consumers can visit CeraVe's dedicated Skincident Hotline landing page or simply dial [844-SKINCIDENT]. For more skincare tips and product information, visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 with a mission to provide therapeutic skincare for all, CeraVe creates products developed with dermatologists to restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. All CeraVe formulas are enriched with three skin-identical ceramides AP, NP and EOP (also called 1, 3 and 6-II), with select products featuring MVE Technology for controlled, long-lasting hydration. CeraVe is the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US1 and is now available in over 60 countries worldwide. Find CeraVe on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave), or visit www.cerave.com.

