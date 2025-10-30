Cerberus Acquires BROCC Finance to Support Growth and Strategic Expansion into European NPL Asset Management

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus"), a global alternative investment firm, today announced that its affiliates have successfully acquired BROCC Finance AB ("BROCC"). The transaction closed following receipt of regulatory approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority ("SFSA").

BROCC is a technology-driven Swedish banking group with a strong presence in consumer finance across the Nordics. Its platform streamlines operations across lending, risk management, and product offerings to enable faster decisions, lower costs, and integrated customer experiences. With the backing of Cerberus, BROCC will drive the continued growth of its consumer finance vertical and expand into the complementary area of European consumer and SME non-performing loans ("NPLs") as a specialised debt restructurer ("SDR").

BROCC intends to complete an acquisition of NPL portfolios and satisfy SDR-compliant prudential regulatory ratios before December 31, 2025.

Charles Dunlap, Head of Global Financial Opportunities Advisory and Senior Managing Director at Cerberus, commented:

"This partnership is a continuation of Cerberus' commitment to the European financial services sector. We see tremendous opportunity for BROCC, both in the continued growth of its consumer finance business and the expansion into NPL asset management. With BROCC's strong platform and talented management team, the company is well-positioned to meet the needs of customers and banks across Europe."

Jonathan Klein Strandberg, CEO of BROCC, said:

"We have found in Cerberus a partner that enables us to fully leverage the potential of our platform. We see significant opportunities in the market for non-performing loans and are building a best-in-class debt finance operation that empowers individuals and supports financial institutions.

With our state-of-the-art data platform and deep expertise in risk analytics, we are well positioned to pivot to NPL management and restructuring across Europe — a natural and synergistic step that broadens our market reach and strengthens our long-term position, while we remain committed to our core consumer finance business in Sweden and Finland."

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global alternative investment firm with approximately $70 billion in assets across complementary credit, real estate, and private equity strategies. Cerberus invests across the capital structure where it believes its integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities can help to improve performance and drive long-term value. Cerberus' tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies as they seek to achieve strong risk-adjusted returns for investors. For more information, visit www.cerberus.com.

Brocc is a technology-driven financial platform operating in specialized consumer finance across Sweden and Finland. Founded in 2016 as a peer-to-peer lending platform, Brocc has evolved into a licensed financial institution following the acquisition of GCC Capital (rebranded Brocc Finance AB) in 2021. Brocc empowers consumers with greater financial freedom and flexibility by delivering its core loan and deposit offerings through exceptional customer experience, operational efficiency, data-driven insights, and efficient funding.

