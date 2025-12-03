Cerberus Appoints Former U.S. Ambassador Nate Fick as Chief Strategy Officer for Equities

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus"), a global alternative investment firm with approximately $70 billion in assets, today announced that former U.S. Ambassador Nathaniel "Nate" Fick has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer for Equities and Senior Managing Director.

In this role, Ambassador Fick will focus on the global investment activities for Cerberus' private equity and venture capital strategies, including its dedicated Supply Chain strategy that focuses on advancing critical investments in national and economic security. Working closely with Global Head of Venture Investments Chris Darby and the broader investment leadership team, Ambassador Fick will play an important role in identifying opportunities and providing advice on portfolio company investments.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nate to Cerberus," said Frank Bruno, Chief Executive Officer at Cerberus. "His impressive blend of public service and private sector leadership, and his experience at the intersection of technology and global strategy is a perfect match for our equity businesses. He'll add strong perspectives as he works with our leaders to execute on the market opportunities for our platforms."

Ambassador Fick commented, "Cerberus has been prescient in expanding its well-established equities platforms by adding leaders and developing the capabilities required for a new era of technology- and mission-driven investing. The firm's approach to advancing critical imperatives for national and global priorities aligns closely with the work I've been committed to for years. I'm looking forward to working across its platforms to deliver impact in an increasingly complex world."

Ambassador Fick joins Cerberus after serving as Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy at the U.S. Department of State where he led American diplomacy on technology issues including cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies. Previously, he was General Manager of Elastic Security, overseeing Elastic's information security business globally, and CEO of Endgame, a venture-backed endpoint security software company acquired by Elastic. Ambassador Fick also spent nearly a decade as an operating partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

He began his career as a Marine Corps infantry and reconnaissance officer, including combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. His book about that experience, One Bullet Away, was a New York Times bestseller and recognized as one of the Military Times' "Best Military Books of the Decade."

Ambassador Fick is a graduate of Dartmouth College, the Harvard Kennedy School, and the Harvard Business School. He has served on many boards, including as a Trustee of Dartmouth College and a Director of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global alternative investment firm with approximately $70 billion in assets across complementary credit, real estate, and private equity strategies.

