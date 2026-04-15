Cerberus Capital Management to Acquire Lendco

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. today announced that its affiliate has entered into an agreement to acquire Lendco Limited ("Lendco") from Cabot Square Capital ("Cabot") and minority shareholders. The transaction was signed on 13 April 2026 and will complete in the coming weeks.

Lendco is one of the UK's fastest-growing specialist Buy-to-Let and Bridging lenders. Since its establishment in 2018 as a strategic joint venture between Cabot and SPF Private Clients, it has lent nearly £3 billion and is currently marketing its seventh securitisation under its Atlas funding programme.

Simon Knight, CEO of Lendco, said, "The whole Lendco team is super excited for the next chapter. We have had a great partner in Cabot thus far and we are really looking forward to working with the team at Cerberus to fulfil our growth plans for the business."

Tarun Sharma, Partner, Cabot, added: "It has been a privilege to partner with Lendco. Over the past eight years under our ownership Lendco has achieved tremendous growth and success. We are confident the business will continue to flourish as part of the Cerberus investment portfolio."

Charles Dunlap, Head of Global Financial Institutions Advisory at Cerberus Capital Management, said, "We see great opportunity in the UK specialist lending space and are very pleased to be adding Lendco to our portfolio of international asset-based finance origination platforms. Simon and the team have built a great business and we are excited to support them going forward."

About Lendco

Lendco is a specialist Buy-to-Let and Bridging Lender. The company has around 60 employees and is based in London. It originates loans through registered intermediaries.

About Cerberus Capital Management

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global alternative investment firm with approximately $70 billion in assets across complementary credit, real estate, and private equity strategies. Cerberus invests across the capital structure where it believes its integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities can help improve performance and drive long-term value. Cerberus' tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies as they seek to achieve strong risk-adjusted returns for investors. For more information, visit www.cerberus.com.

About Cabot Square Capital

Cabot Square Capital is a leading mid-market private equity fund manager focussed on cash-yielding assets (real assets, credit, infrastructure) and related services businesses in Western Europe. Established in 1996 and headquartered in London, Cabot Square Capital is currently managing its fourth and fifth private equity funds.

Contacts

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SOURCE Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.