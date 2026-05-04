Cerberus to Make a Strategic Investment into Data Center Solutions Provider S+S Industries

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Cerberus"), a global alternative investment firm, today announced that Cerberus-managed funds have entered into a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment into S+S Industries ("S+S" or the "Company"), a leading provider of critical solutions and value‑added services for data center infrastructure. S+S founders, the Andrews family, will retain a significant ownership stake in the business. In addition, Greg Andrews, President of S+S, will continue in his leadership role to support strategic growth initiatives and maintain continuity of the Company's values and services that have driven its success as a trusted business partner to its customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Headquartered in Houston, S+S serves a diversified base of OEM customers supplying power distribution equipment to hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center operators. The Company manufactures and distributes copper and aluminum busbars and provides value-added services critical to high‑power electrical applications, including plating, coating, fabrication, kitting, finishing, and scrap recycling. With broad exposure to leading hyperscalers and a presence across key data center hubs, S+S has built strong customer relationships and a reputation for consistent delivery, supported by longstanding supplier relationships and advanced capabilities.

With the acceleration of data center development, S+S is well positioned to scale alongside the infrastructure build-out and capture growth opportunities across adjacent electrification end markets. The Company plans to expand its market position through investments in manufacturing capacity, operational capabilities, and long‑term strategic initiatives.

"Reliable power infrastructure is scaling rapidly to meet growing data demand," said Greg Andrews, President of S+S Industries. "Our track record of consistently delivering high-quality products and value-added services has positioned S+S as a trusted partner in the market. Cerberus brings deep experience partnering with industrial businesses through growth, and with their support, we have the opportunity to expand our capacity, invest in our operations, evaluate other investments that complement S+S, and further strengthen our customer relationships."

Michael Buchbinder, Managing Director at Cerberus, commented: "S+S's solutions are central to the electrical backbone of modern data centers, and its critical solutions and execution track record set it apart in the industry. Demand for data center infrastructure continues to surge, and the Company is well positioned to scale alongside it to support this critical buildout. We look forward to partnering with Greg, George, and the S+S team to invest in their platform and capture the opportunities ahead."

George Andrews, Founder of S+S Industries, added: "For nearly five decades, we have built S+S around an unwavering focus on customers and the consistent delivery of quality and execution. That focus has allowed us to grow the business into the leader it is today and build strong relationships. This partnership with Cerberus is a natural next step in our growth journey and gives us the support to invest in and expand our platform to meet our customers' increasing needs."

Lazard and J.P. Morgan served as financial advisors, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor, and Houlihan Lokey acted as financing arranger to Cerberus in connection with the transaction. Portage Point Partners served as exclusive financial advisor, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor, to S+S.

About S+S Industries

S+S Industries provides turnkey plating and coating, assembly, and warehousing services to a wide variety of industries. For more than 45 years, S+S Industries has brought exceptional quality and fast turnaround to each project, supported by longstanding customer relationships. Headquartered in Houston, S+S Industries is committed to dedicated service and consistent execution in today's just‑in‑time manufacturing environment. For more information, please visit www.ssind.com.

About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global alternative investment firm with approximately $70 billion in assets across complementary credit, real estate, and private equity strategies. The firm invests across the capital structure where it believes its integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities can help improve performance and drive long‑term value. Cerberus' tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies as they seek to achieve strong risk‑adjusted returns for investors. For more information, visit www.cerberus.com.

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SOURCE Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.