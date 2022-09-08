Cereal mashups that taste great (and give you the nutrients you need)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erin Ball, Acting Executive Director, Grain Foods Foundation, shares delicious and nutritious cereal mashups to help inspire building a better breakfast on Kellogg Company's News and Stories.

Ever had OG Wheats?

How about Twistie Krispies?

I must say – Frosted Cinnabran is pretty delicious.

To celebrate Better Breakfast Month in September, Kellogg and Grain Foods Foundation hope to inspire you to build a better breakfast with cereals made with whole, enriched or fortified grains. Cereal is a great option for busy mornings because not only is it delicious, but it's easy, affordable and can provide important nutrients to help fuel your morning.

As low-carb or no-grain eating patterns and negative messaging on refined grains continue to trend in the U.S., many Americans may not be aware that they are missing out on the inherent and fortified nutrition that comes with eating cereal for breakfast. Cereal is made with grains such as wheat, rice or corn and can be fortified with vitamins and minerals, like vitamin D, iron, folate and B vitamins. In fact, did you know cereal is the number one food for providing iron in the diets of kids and adults?1

To inspire wholesome grain consumption, we've created fun ways to blend the benefits of cereal in one bowl: Cereal Mashups!

Think OG Wheats, for example – a combination of Kellogg's® Frosted Mini-Wheats® and Kellogg's® Special K® Original. Or Twistie Krispies, a merger of Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® and Kellogg's® Cocoa Krispies®. Or how about, Frosted Cinnabran, a mixture of Kellogg's Raisin Bran® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Cinnamon French Toast®.

The possi-bowl-ities are endless, especially when you add your choice of milk and fruit!

Are you hungry yet?!?

You'll be able to eat the cereals you love, feel good about it and get the nutrients your body needs, all while elevating your eating experience with a diversity of grains, tastes and textures.

Happy mashing!

[1] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey Data. Hyattsville, MD: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2009-2018.

