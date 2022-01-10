Cerebral Palsy Market to Eyewitness Robust Expansion at an 8.6% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], States DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Cerebral Palsy Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Cerebral Palsy historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Cerebral Palsy market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Cerebral Palsy market report also proffers an analysis of the current Cerebral Palsy treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Cerebral Palsy Market Research Report

Several key Cerebral Palsy pharmaceutical companies, including Ipsen, Abbvie, Merz Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Cerebral Palsy treatment outlook.

Recent advancements towards Cerebral Palsy treatment and diagnosis, such as screening techniques, have been very successful and resulted in opportunities for developing new drugs.

The Cerebral Palsy market will increase due to the introduction of Stem Cell Therapies, advances in personalized approaches towards Cerebral Palsy treatment, and ongoing research to focus on the genetic factor of Cerebral Palsy. However, the growth of the Cerebral Palsy market will impede owing to the current treatment mainly relying on off-label therapies, lack of definitive guidelines, and limited pediatric patient enrollment in clinical trials.

The only two botulinum toxin A for which there are published evidence of efficacy in children with cerebral palsy are onabotulinum toxin A (Botox) and abobotulinum toxin A (Dyport); these toxins are being considered generally safe and appropriate in the treatment for localized upper and lower limb spasticity. Newer Botulinum neurotoxins (BoNTs), such as incobotulinum toxin A (Xeomin) and Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxin B) are expected to further expand the BoNTs in the Cerebral Palsy market and are expected to position themselves strongly in the Cerebral Palsy treatment paradigm in the coming years.

Cerebral Palsy is a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture.

DelveInsight estimates that the total Cerebral Palsy diagnosed cases in the 7MM were around 1.8 million in 2020. Also, the total Cerebral Palsy prevalent cases of cerebral palsy in the United States were approximately 1 million cases in the same year.

The Cerebral Palsy Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Cerebral Palsy Prevalent Cases

Total Cerebral Palsy Diagnosed Cases

Total Cerebral Palsy Type-specific cases

Cerebral Palsy Treated cases

Cerebral Palsy Treatment Market

Cerebral Palsy Treatment programs encompass physical and behavioural therapy, pharmacologic and surgical treatments, mechanical aids, and management of associated medical conditions. In physical, occupational, speech, and behavioural therapies, the goals include enhancing patient and caregiver interactions while providing family support.

Currently, there is no cure for Cerebral Palsy. But pharmacological therapies can help pediatric patients with a lot of muscle pain and stiffness. They can take medicine by mouth or put it under the skin through a pump (the baclofen pump). Surgery can help fix dislocated hips and scoliosis, standard in pediatric patients with cerebral palsy, and leg braces can also help with walking.

Anticholinergic medications treat uncontrolled movements such as tremors, spasticity, and drooling. Anticonvulsants, which reduce excessive brain stimulation to prevent seizure activity. Antidepressants are often prescribed to those with cerebral palsy to help treat depression, anxiety, and seizures. Muscle relaxants are often the first line of treatment for spasticity in many cases, as the medications are non-invasive and fairly common. Anti-inflammatory medications decrease pain, which can be a significant part of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy-related cerebral palsy.

Major Cerebral Palsy therapies currently approved in the 7MM include Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) and Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA), among others. At present, some Cerebral Palsy companies have initiated clinical trials that investigate new treatment options. Key players such as Merz Pharmaceuticals (Xeomin), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Austedo), Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Myobloc), Rohto Pharmaceutical (UDI-001), and several others are investigating their candidates for Cerebral Palsy management in the 7MM.

Cerebral Palsy Market Analysis

Cerebral Palsy Market to increase due to the Stem cell therapy, which is a novel treatment for cerebral palsy compared with symptomatic standard care that has shown a significant positive effect on gross motor function. Also, increasingly compelling evidence that cerebral palsy can have a genetic component, studies are testing interventions such as deep brain stimulation (DBS) and personalized medicine for the treatment of Cerebral Palsy patients. However, the growth of the Cerebral Palsy Market will be hampered due to the limited availability of animal models for functional studies. Also, the issues of concern for children with cerebral palsy are wide-ranging, chronic, difficult to quantify, resistant to change, and more reflective of disability than illness. These parameters lead to frustration for the clinician who evaluates the status of a child with cerebral palsy. And there is a high unmet need for the current therapies for the treatment of Cerebral Palsy.

Scope of the Cerebral Palsy Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Study Period: 3-year historical (2018-2020) and 10-year forecasted analysis (2021-2030).

Cerebral Palsy Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Cerebral Palsy Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Cerebral Palsy Companies investigating its drug candidates: Ipsen, Abbvie, Merz Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

