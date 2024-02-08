CereCore Achieves Outstanding 2024 KLAS Rating in Managed IT Services

This groundbreaking milestone secures CereCore's first-time full rating by KLAS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore®, a leading provider of healthcare IT services, announces its exceptional achievement in 2024 KLAS ratings for the Managed IT Services segment and received high scores (90+ out of 100) across all customer experience pillars. The company has received an impressive overall KLAS score of 95.4, marking its first-time full rating in this highly competitive category. KLAS Research, a research organization that helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering impartial vendor performance information, recognizes CereCore's dedication to excellence and innovation in delivering top-notch IT services to healthcare organizations.

KLAS performance reports provide meticulous analysis of client feedback gathered over the course of a year, assigning weighted numerical values to measure four critical customer experience pillars—Loyalty, Operations, Product and Relationship. Compared to other vendors, CereCore earned the highest score in the Loyalty customer experience pillar. Other notable recognition included clients responding "Yes" 100% of the time to these questions:

Avoids charging for every little thing?

Exceeds expectations?

Would you buy again?

The Outsourced Managed IT Services category encompasses a diverse set of services and challenges, making CereCore's high scores in services spanning level 1, level 2 and application IT support noteworthy. This achievement is a testament to the dedication, expertise and innovation demonstrated by the CereCore team in providing top-notch IT services to healthcare organizations.

"We are honored to receive such a high score in the KLAS Managed IT Services market segment. This recognition is a result of the hard work and commitment of our exceptional team," said Curtis Watkins, president and CEO at CereCore. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to every member of the CereCore team for their tireless efforts to ensure our clients do what they do best—provide quality patient care to their communities."

CereCore takes this opportunity to express gratitude to valued clients for their trust and partnership. Here are client quotes from the 2024 Best in KLAS Awards – Software and Services report:

"The firm is incredibly responsive from an executive perspective. And one thing we like about working with the firm is that they bring new ideas to the table. When we develop a statement of work for something, the firm contributes as much to that statement of work as we do. They are collaborative, and they take initiative and look not just at the individual deliverable we have but also around that deliverable to identify alternate ways of doing things. We will tell some organizations we work with that we need A, B, and C, and we will get a statement of work that will just have A, B, and C. We will tell CereCore, about A, B, and C, but they will also flag X, Y, and Z. We end up delivering a more thoroughly thought-through product to our customers. CereCore works well in that area." – CTO, January 2024

"CereCore has been doing a great job for us. They have helped us a lot with the service desk. We are a company that is growing, so moving the service desk to CereCore has allowed us to absorb and support our growth, and our end users have been able to see that from the first day. Some key items are the speak-to-answer feature, the availability of agents 24/7, and level-one support 24/7. Through our partnership with CereCore, the help desk experience for our end users has improved a lot." – Director, December 2023

"We appreciate the feedback our clients have shared with KLAS about our services and view it as an opportunity to continually improve how we serve as managed IT services partners and work toward improving healthcare through technology," said Watkins.

For more information on CereCore's KLAS ranking, view the complete 2024 Best in KLAS Awards – Software and Services report. Learn more about CereCore at cerecore.net.

About CereCore

CereCore® provides IT services that make it easier for hospitals and healthcare systems to focus on supporting hospital operations and transforming healthcare through technology. We partner with clients to extend their team through comprehensive IT staffing and application support, technical professional and managed services, IT advisory services, and EHR consulting, because we know firsthand the power that integrated technology has on patient care and communities.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

