CereCore Earns Recognition as a Top Workplace in Healthcare for 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Modern Healthcare has recognized CereCore ® as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

The Best Places to Work award by Modern Healthcare is determined through a comprehensive evaluation process conducted by experts from their partner, Workforce Research Group. The organization's score is derived from a two-part assessment, where 20 percent of the score is based on the Employer Assessment, and the remaining 80 percent depends on Employee Feedback Surveys. The top 75 scores in each category, provider/insurer and vendor/supplier, are recognized and featured on the list, showcasing their promise to create exceptional workplaces.

"The significance of our fifth consecutive year on Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work list cannot be overstated," said Curtis Watkins, President and CEO of CereCore. "As a hybrid workplace, this achievement stands as a testament to our enduring commitment to cultivating a workplace culture that values collaboration, innovation and employee well-being. Our success is fundamentally tied to the dedication and talent of our team members, and this recognition validates our ongoing efforts. We are honored and remain focused on our mission to provide an environment where individuals can flourish both personally and professionally."

Feedback from employee surveys and assessments is critical in identifying areas where organizations can excel and improve. This information can improve the employee experience, retain staff and even help recruit future talent.

"With all the economic uncertainty, staffing challenges, and folks wanting more flexible work setups, every company has to get clever about how they attract and hold onto talent," noted Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "The winners of the 2024 Best Places to Work awards really get it. They show us how vital it is to understand what employees want and need right now. With healthcare shifting so much, finding the right people is a top priority, and the winners know that keeping their team happy is the key to business success."

CereCore will learn its ranking on the Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards list at the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala in Nashville, Oct. 10, 2024. Modern Healthcare's Oct. 14, 2024, issue of MH magazine will feature a supplement including a ranked list of the winners.

About CereCore

CereCore ® provides IT services that make it easier for hospitals and healthcare systems to focus on supporting hospital operations and transforming healthcare through technology. We partner with clients to extend their team through comprehensive IT staffing and application support, technical professional and managed services, IT advisory services, and EHR consulting, because we know firsthand the power that integrated technology has on patient care and communities.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

