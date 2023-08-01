CereCore International Earns MEDITECH Hardware Integrator Certification

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore International today announced the company is a certified hardware integrator for MEDITECH in the United Kingdom and Ireland and is providing end-to-end healthcare IT services to hospitals as they implement MEDITECH Expanse.

"We have a 30-year history working as partners with MEDITECH to implement and support their software in U.S. hospitals. Our relationship continues to broaden as we provide technical and integration support that will enable healthcare digitisation in the U.K. and abroad," said Curtis Watkins, president and CEO of CereCore.

"As a MEDITECH-certified hardware integrator, we can help hospital IT leaders and teams plan and budget for their hardware and technical infrastructure needs," said Darren Robinson, director of technology and cloud at CereCore International. "We help hospitals identify where they need to invest and ensure their long-term strategy is scalable, secure, and cost-effective. Decisions about infrastructure can be costly, so experts should be consulted."

Backed by decades of MEDITECH platform experience as hospital operators and powered by hundreds of team members in the U.S. and the U.K., CereCore International works in tandem with hospital teams through the phases of electronic patient records (EPR) implementation and ongoing application support and maintenance. The company's professional and technical MEDITECH EPR services include:

Assessing and planning project needs from staffing to budgeting.

Determining the appropriate infrastructure model, whether cloud or hosted on-premises.

Providing hardware guidance, configuring and managing infrastructure based on MEDITECH recommendations.

Building out EPR workflows, data dictionaries and integrations through close collaboration with hospital clinical leaders and teams.

Training clinical staff and care providers.

Testing the EPR with patient safety and hospital operations in mind.

Providing go-live support, including floor walkers and a remote command centre.

Setting up reports and dashboards for optimal clinical workflows.

Optimising the EPR after go-live to maximise the EPR investment and clinical satisfaction.

Maintaining the EPR with ongoing MEDITECH application and infrastructure support services such as application patching and code updates.

"Our vision at MEDITECH is to provide integrated health systems that help improve healthcare delivery in the U.K. and around the world. We are proud to work with partners like CereCore International who have the expertise to help us achieve that," said MEDITECH International CEO Charlotte Jackson.

"Infrastructure is like the heartbeat of your EPR. Our background in hospital operations means we understand EPRs are a huge investment, and reliable infrastructure will help your EPR remain accessible to care teams. On the other side of that technology is a patient, and we take our role in connecting technology and patient care seriously," said Watkins.

