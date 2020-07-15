CereCore recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2020

CHICAGO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore® has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 12 issue.

"It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "But the organizations recognized on this year's list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time."

"We are honored to be named to this year's Best Places to Work in Healthcare," said Curtis Watkins, CEO of CereCore. "I am proud of our team's flexibility, innovation, and relentless commitment to support our healthcare clients and communities. Our team continues to rise to any challenge and it is nothing but awe-inspiring."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

CereCore will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place virtually on October 8 in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference. Information on the award celebration and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/WOTF.

CereCore® provides IT services that emphatically meets the needs of our nation's hospitals and health systems. Our heritage is in the hallways of some of America's top-performing hospitals as leaders in technology, operations, data security, and clinicians. From our unique perspective as hospital operators, we know firsthand the power that aligned technology can provide in delivering care. We deliver managed IT and support services, EHR consulting, technical staffing, and CIO advisory that fosters sustainability, cost control, and enables quality care. More information can be found at www.cerecore.net.

