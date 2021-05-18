CereCore® Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2021

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore® has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available for subscribers at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the September 20 issue of Modern Healthcare.

"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."

"Being recognized again as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare is extra meaningful this year," said Curtis Watkins, CEO of CereCore. "The quality and scope of services that CereCore has been able to provide to our healthcare clients during this time demonstrates how relentless our employees are in their commitment to enabling patient care technologies. I continue to be awed by their extraordinary levels of problem-solving, teamwork, empathy, and leadership."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

CereCore will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on September 16 at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago.

About CereCore

CereCore® provides IT services that make it easier for you to focus on supporting hospital operations and transforming healthcare through technology. With a heritage rooted in our nation's top-performing hospitals, we serve as leaders and experts in technology, operations, data security, and clinical applications. We partner with clients to become an extension of the team through comprehensive IT and application support, technical professional and managed services, IT advisory services, and EHR consulting, because we know firsthand the power that integrated technology has on patient care and communities.

More information can be found at http://www.cerecore.net.

SOURCE CereCore