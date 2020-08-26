CereCore wins ClearlyRated's 2020 Best of Staffing client and talent awards for service excellence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore , a leading IT services provider announced today that they have won Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated's ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Client satisfaction: CereCore rated a 4.9 out of 5 stars. Over 87% of their clients scored their service 9 or 10 out of 10, which is significantly higher than the industry's average of 24%.

Candidate satisfaction: CereCore rated 4.3 out of 5 stars. Over 65% of their placed job candidates scored their service 9 or 10 out of 10, which is significantly higher than the industry's average of 45%.

"This award highlights our strong track record of providing specialized technical talent and adding value to the clients we serve." said Curtis Watkins, CEO of CereCore. "It is more than staffing to us. Excellence in this area is one way we live out our mission to serve our communities and customers.

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

About CereCore

CereCore® provides IT services that emphatically meets the needs of our nation's hospitals and health systems. Our heritage is in the hallways of some of America's top-performing hospitals as leaders in technology, operations, data security, and clinicians. From our unique perspective as hospital operators, we know firsthand the power that aligned technology can provide in delivering care. We deliver managed IT and support services, EHR consulting, technical staffing, and CIO advisory that fosters sustainability, cost control, and enables quality care. More information can be found at www.cerecore.net.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

Media Contact

Beth Friedman

Agency Ten22 for CereCore

mailto:[email protected]

678-956-9680

SOURCE CereCore