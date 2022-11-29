CereCore® wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for Service Excellence

Fewer than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn the Best of Staffing designation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore , a leading healthcare IT staffing and services agency announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Best of Staffing Talent Awards for a third consecutive year for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. Awarded in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates.

ClearlyRated is the nation's only service excellence award for the staffing industry that uses Net Promoter® survey methodology and third party validated survey responses from employment agency clients and job seekers as a way to determine satisfaction.

On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

CereCore consistently receives satisfaction ratings from both clients and candidates that are higher than the industry average:

Best of Staffing Client Awards . CereCore received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 81.1% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 41%.

. CereCore received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 81.1% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 41%. Best of Staffing Talent Awards. CereCore received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 73.5% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 40%.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for a third consecutive year," said Curtis Watkins, CereCore president and CEO. "Our background in healthcare operations gives us a level of understanding that's key to helping clients find specialized IT talent. We know that when you pair the right candidate with the right job role and vice versa that you have a partnership that's setup for success."

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

About CereCore

CereCore® provides IT services that make it easier for you to focus on supporting clinical operations and transforming healthcare through technology. With a heritage rooted in our nation's top-performing hospitals, we serve as leaders and experts in technology, operations, data security, and clinical applications. We partner with clients to become an extension of the team through comprehensive IT and application support, technical professional and managed services, IT advisory services, and EHR consulting, because we know firsthand the power that integrated technology has on patient care and communities.

https://cerecore.net/

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.





Contact

Laura Liles

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE CereCore