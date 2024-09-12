CERECORE WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2024 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AND TALENT 5 YEAR DIAMOND AWARDS FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Diamond award winners have won the Best of Staffing award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from clients and placed talent.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore , a leading provider of healthcare IT services, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least five (5) consecutive years. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates, and CereCore has earned this award five consecutive years.

On average, clients of winning firms are more than twice as likely to be completely satisfied. Likewise, candidates who have been placed by winning firms are more than twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning firms.

CereCore earned these satisfaction scores in the 2024 awards:

Best of Staffing Client Awards . CereCore received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 81% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 52%.

Best of Staffing Talent Awards. CereCore received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 83.9% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 50%.

"Staffing is one of the ways we support our healthcare clients. Our background in healthcare operations and our workforce of EHR and technology experts create an ecosystem for contractors that drives success for them and the client. We take a strategic approach to how we recommend IT staffing candidates, structure onboarding, provide ongoing support to our contractors, and plug in hard-to-find expertise to create stronger outcomes from our work," said Curtis Watkins, CereCore president and CEO. "We are honored to receive the client and talent feedback that recognizes the difference our approach makes for helping clients find specialized IT talent."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

About CereCore

CereCore© provides IT services that make it easier for you to focus on supporting clinical operations and transforming healthcare through technology. With a heritage rooted in our nation's top-performing hospitals, we serve as leaders and experts in technology, operations, data security, and clinical applications. We partner with clients to become an extension of the team through comprehensive IT and application support, technical professional and managed services, IT advisory services, and EHR consulting, because we know firsthand the power that integrated technology has on patient care and communities.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

