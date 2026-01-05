Ceres AI Renews and Enhances Integration with John Deere Operations Center to Simplify Farmland Management

Growers can now view Ceres AI insights directly in the John Deere Operations Center, unlocking faster decisions, fewer steps, and deeper field intelligence

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceres AI , the company behind one of the world's most advanced agricultural intelligence platforms, today announced a renewed and enhanced integration with the John Deere Operations Center ™. While this integration has existed for years, recent upgrades bring a more seamless and actionable experience for growers.

The enhanced integration enables Ceres insights to be viewed directly in the Operations Center, allowing users to overlay imagery with machine, planting, and application data for a complete picture of field performance. It also simplifies setup by syncing field boundaries between platforms.

"This is more than a technical upgrade; it's a meaningful step forward in delivering intelligence where it matters most," said Anubhav Sharma, Director of Marketing at Ceres. "By embedding our insights within tools growers already rely on, we're making it easier to onboard faster, take action, and operate more confidently from day one. This improved integration also delivers value for insurers by enabling faster access to field boundaries, planted crops, planting dates, and historical yield data, critical inputs for underwriting and risk assessment.""

What's New in the Integration

In-Platform Access to Ceres Insights

Growers can now view high-resolution imagery data layers from Ceres directly in the John Deere Operations Center, minimizing platform switching and streamlining workflows. Layered, Field-Level Intelligence

Combine Ceres insights with machine, application, and planting data to better understand crop health, input efficiency, and yield risk and take timely action based on that intelligence. Simplified Field Setup

Field boundaries and data from John Deere now flow directly into Ceres, reducing manual entry and improving accuracy.

These enhancements address a long-standing challenge in agriculture: fragmented data ecosystems. By connecting systems, Ceres is helping growers move from managing data to acting on it.

This announcement also reflects the company's broader vision: to unify agricultural operations, finance, and risk management data through the Ceres AI platform and make those insights accessible wherever customers work.

About Ceres AI

Ceres AI is an agricultural intelligence company that helps growers, land managers, and financial services build more profitable and sustainable operations. Powered by 17 billion plant-level measurements across 32 million acres, Ceres delivers actionable insights that reduce risk, improve efficiency, and protect yield. Learn more at ceres.ai .

